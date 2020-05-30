Wife of Cop Accused of 3rd Degree Murder in George Floyd’s Death Filing for Divorce

Derek Chauvin Photo : Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office ( AP Images )

Life comes at you fast.



One minute Derek Chauvin was a horrible Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of a black man accused of the horrendous war crime of allegedly trying to spend a counterfeit 20 dollar bill and the next...Well, I don’t care about Chauvin’s next minutes or how fast life came at him.



Advertisement

Fuck this guy.



In addition to being arrested and thrown in jail with a $500,000 bond, for using his knee as a noose in the lynching of George Floyd, Chauvin’s wife is reportedly filing for divorce.



Advertisement

According to a statement from a family law firm, Kellie Chauvin, wife of ex-cop Derek Chauvin, is livid with her husband’s actions that lead to George Floyd’s death.



“[Kellie] is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy. She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin,” Sekula Law Offices said in the statement, the New York Daily News reports.

TGIF Playlist: Revolution Read on The Inventory

Floyd, 46, was laid flat on his stomach, his hands cuffed behind his back when Chauvin was recorded kneeling on his neck. Chauvin stayed in this position as Floyd hollered “I can’t breathe” for over five minutes. Three other officers who were captured on video not protecting or serving during the public lynching have been fired from the Minneapolis police but have not been charged with any crimes.

Floyd’s death, and countless other extrajudicial executions at the hands of police, have led to nationwide protests.

Advertisement

Through her lawyers, Kellie Chauvin has asked for privacy for her family during this time because she’s divorcing this one-quarter of a lynch mob and notes that she didn’t ask for anything for her soon to be ex-husband.

“While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time.”