Angel Reese Responds to Jill Biden's Suggestion that Iowa and LSU Visit the White House

Instead of celebrating the LSU women’s basketball team for all of their accomplishments on the floor, people not even involved in the game are doing all they can to make it about everything but, even the First Lady.

A day after LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa to claim the women’s college basketball national championship, Jill Biden thought it would be good for both teams to make a trip to the White House. During her visit to the Colorado State Capitol, Biden, who attended the game said “I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House; we always do. So, we hope LSU will come. But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come too because they played such a good game.”

Advertisement

Jill, how about you keep that to yourself?

Since when did college athletics give out participation trophies? When was the last time the White House invited both the winner and loser of a championship game for a visit? When do runner-ups enjoy the spoils of a champion?

G/O Media may get a commission 27% Off Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner Spring cleaning for pet owners.

This Hoover carpet cleaner has HeatForce technology that dries fast. Buy for $88 at Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

NEVER.

These young ladies aren’t children. They’ve been involved in competitive sports all their lives and are among the best athletes in the country. The last time they probably got a participation trophy was in elementary school. So why are we doing it now?

Advertisement

They know the winners get the hardware and the losers go home with nothing. That’s life, and it’ll continue for years to come.

Think the ladies of LSU feel differently? They don’t.

Shortly after Biden made this appalling statement, unanimous first-team all-American and the Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament, Angel Reese, tweeted her disdain for the idea, writing in a tweet, “A JOKE.”

Advertisement

Instead, one of her teammates, Alexis Morris, suggested that LSU celebrate their win at Michelle Obama’s crib instead of the White House.

Advertisement

Hopefully, it won’t come to that and just the winners of the national championship visit the White House. But, you never know. As one Black man said, “that’s what White people do, when they lose, they just create new rules and shit.”