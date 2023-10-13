Why Sherri Shepherd Wishes She Would've Trusted Her Gut on Celebrity Jeopardy

On yesterday’s episode of Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, she cracked jokes about her recent flop on Celebrity Jeopardy and how she’s gratefully accepting the defeat.



Shepherd’s Jeopardy episode aired on October 11, where she competed against sports commentator Katie Nolan and Law & Order’s Christopher Meloni. As she explained her time on the trivia show, she put a picture on the screen of herself and her competitors who both earned a whopping $17,600, and then giggled as she revealed that she only ended up earning $75.

Although the number was embarrassingly low, she didn’t mind and was proud of herself for simply trying saying, “I got $75 and I don’t care because this is my year of not overthinking everything. This is my year I am not beating myself up.”

Sherri Shepherd on Celebrity Jeopardy

She admitted that she’s much better on other game shows and that trivia games are not her strong suit, “There are shows that look easy when you are sitting there…Jeopardy!, for me, is one of those shows.

I will destroy you on $100,000 Pyramid. I eked out a win on Family Feud.. but Celebrity Jeopardy! is a show I should not have done at all.” She also admitted her naivety saying that she thought that the questions would’ve been easier for celebrities, “So there were categories literally about shapes and nature, demonyms. I don’t even know what a demonym is!” She joked and said, “I know what ‘dem ‘n nem’ is but not demonym.”

Celebrities compete on Jeopardy in order to raise money for charity, and Shepherd’s choice was the non-profit Move-In Day Mafia. Move-In Day Mafia provides support for college students who are moving into school dorms after battling homelessness, or financial troubles or are out of foster care. In their Instagram bio, they describe themselves as an “army” of volunteers, “An army of volunteers who deploy to HBCU campuses 2 provide dorm room makeovers & ongoing support primarily 4 freshmen who’ve aged out of foster care.”

She also mentioned in the segment that she wishes that she would have trusted her gut because there were times when she had the right answer in her head, but was too afraid to get it wrong. Although she didn’t make as much money as she would’ve hoped, she said she does want to come back for another shot at winning big saying, “Bring me back for the redemption ‘cause I’m bringing all my encyclopedias to train.”