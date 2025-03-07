News

Why Nurses Are Making Trips Just To See This Woman's Special Newborn Girl

Pamela Mann says she went into panic mode when she saw the shocked look on the nurses' faces.

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled Why Nurses Are Making Trips Just To See This Woman's Special Newborn Girl
Screenshot: YouTube

A Birmingham, Alabama mother, who went to the hospital for a scheduled C-section, delivered a shocking surprise. Pamela Mann attended a routine OBGYN appointment a few weeks before her baby’s due date. At her checkup, technicians estimated the baby’s weight as ten pounds – which led her doctor to schedule a C-section delivery for March 4, according to WBRC News.

Mann went in for her procedure as scheduled and delivered the baby without any complications. But after seeing the stunned looks on the nurses’ faces when they got their first look at her brand new baby girl, Mann told TODAY.com she went into panic mode.

13-pound baby enters the world at Grandview Medical Center

“The doctor pulls her out of me and all the nurses are like, ‘Oh God!’ Wow!’” she said. “Then I started freaking out because I had no idea what was happening.”

The nurses’ shocked look was because Mann’s baby was born weighing in at 13 pounds, 4 ounces – which in case you were wondering, is closer to the average size of a 14-month-old, according to The Bump. Forget those tiny little newborn onesies, WBRC News reported that Mann’s baby, who she named Paris Halo, was wearing clothes made for a six-month-old on her first day on the planet.

Image for article titled Why Nurses Are Making Trips Just To See This Woman's Special Newborn Girl
Screenshot: YouTube
Screenshot: YouTube
While Paris Halo is larger than an average newborn, she’s not the biggest. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the record for the heaviest birth was set back in 1879 when a baby boy was born in Ohio at a whopping 22 pounds.

Since her arrival, Mann says Paris Halo has been the talk of the hospital.

“Nurses are making special trips just so they can see how big she is,” she told TODAY.

According to WBRC, Mann says she is proud of herself for carrying Paris Halo to nearly 39 weeks and looks forward to the parenting journey ahead.