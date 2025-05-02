As The Internet Laughs at Nick Cannon's Decision to Insure His Testicles, One Woman in His Inner Circle is Not Amused

For over a decade, Nick Cannon has been singlehandedly doing his part to populate the Earth, fathering 12 kids between the ages of 14 and 13 months. While we wouldn’t blame you if you’re over there thinking he should quit while he’s ahead, the entertainer just made a move to protect what he calls his “most valuable asset,” just in case the world needs him to take another one for the team.

During an appearance on the May 1 episode of the Tea Time with Raven & Miranda podcast, Cannon told hosts Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday that he took out a 10 million dollar insurance policy on his testicles in 2024. In case you’re counting, that’s $5 million for each one. As you can probably guess the internet is having lots of fun with this announcement at Cannon’s expense.

“Notice celebrities never insure their brains,” wrote someone on X.

But while the news is getting lots of laughs from folks online, one person in Cannon’s inner circle was definitely not amused – Alyssa Scott, the mother of Cannon’s youngest daughter, Halo Marie Cannon. Scott and Cannon’s son Zen tragically passed away from a brain tumor at five months back in 2021.

“Ha ha haaa Funny. Any plans on seeing your child? It’s been over a month @nickcannon. But good to know she’ll get some of your $ if anything happens to your balls smh,” Scott captioned a repost of the interview in her Instagram stories.

Cannon may have taken the idea to protect his male reproductive organs from his number one baby mama, singer Mariah Carey, who insured her vocal cords and hamstrings for $70 million in 2016, telling Raven and Miranda that if he happens to lose one, all of the money goes to his kids.

“They were like, ‘Yo, a lot of celebrity women are insuring their legs in case something goes wrong.’ If I happen to lose one, all the money goes to my kids,” he told Raven and Miranda.