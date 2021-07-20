Why Megyn Kelly Can’t Stay Out of Naomi Osaka’s Business, Explained

On Monday, Naomi Osaka made history once again as the first Black female athlete to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s 2021 Swimsuit Issue.



While most people would view that as a joyous occasion meant for celebration, conservative host and former Fox News pundit Megyn Kelly thought it a grand opportunity to take a jab at the Grand Slam champion.

Per People, Kelly responded to a tweet that called Osaka’s pause from after-game press into question, citing Osaka’s recent Barbie Doll news, Netflix docuseries, and the SI cover. Kelly then added, “Let’s not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag!” (Keeping tabs, aren’t we? In the words of Mariah Carey, why you so obsessed with her?)

That’s when Osaka decided to classily clapback at Kelly in a since-deleted tweet. (But as we all know: when it comes to the internet, screenshots live forever.)

“Seeing as you’re a journalist I would’ve assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines,” Osaka responded. “If you did that you would’ve found out I shot all of my covers last year. Instead your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan.”

Wow. How does that one saying go again? Play stupid games, win stupid prizes? I think it’s pretty safe to say that Kelly won the stupidest prize of all: looking like an idiot on the internet. (Not that she hasn’t done that before because her Twitter feed is rife with asinine takes that absolutely no one asked or cares for). But of course Megyn couldn’t go down without getting the last word in somehow, even though—again—nobody cares:

“Poor @naomiosaka blocked me while taking a shot at me (guess she’s only tough on the courts). She is apparently arguing that she shot her many covers b/4 publicly claiming she was too socially anxious to deal w/press. Truth is she just doesn’t like Qs she can’t control. Admit it.”

Girl. I wish you would admit that your only ticket to relevancy is hopping onto successful Black women’s trains and spewing vitriol in hopes that they pay you some attention. (Much like your buddy Piers Tears Morgan.)

Please go get you some real business and leave Naomi Osaka (and really the rest of us) alone.