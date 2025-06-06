Legal Experts: How U.S. Supreme Court’s Ruling on ‘Reverse Discrimination’ Will Make Things Worse For Black Americans

FILE PHOTO: Marlean Ames sits for a portrait at the law office of Edward Gilbert, her lawyer, in Akron, Ohio, U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger/File Photo

After the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a "reverse discrimination" claim, Black Americans are left wondering how this new precedent will impact them. The court's decision came down on Thursday (June 5), adding to the growing list of the judges' past controversial decisions on civil and social liberties.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A woman named Marlean Ames is suing her employer in Ohio after she alleged she was passed up on a promotion because she is a straight woman, according to BBC. Instead, her gay boss hired another gay employee for the job, which Ames claims was a clear act of discrimination. Several lower level courts didn't agree with her.

That's when the woman took things to the highest court in the land, who ultimately ruled with an unanimous vote.

The Root spoke to Marc Brown, founding attorney at Marc Brown Law Firm in South Carolina, who said "the floodgates have been let open" for discrimination cases of all kinds. In a country where anti-DEI legislation and other attacks to Black history and education have become the norm, the court's ruling is a "rolling back of some protections that the Supreme Court previously made available for minorities-- people that have been subjected to centuries of discrimination," Brown said. "But it doesn't mean that she [Ames] wins."

The Supreme Court ruled on the principle of the Constitution, not Ames' case itself. She still must present her case in a lower level court. Regardless, it's not lost on Brown the future implications of such a decision.

"There will likely be a heavy increase of these reverse discrimination lawsuits," Brown continued. For him, this ruling emphasizes a trend started by majority groups. "I've noticed over the years, whenever the majority feels threatened or upset, new terms are created."

The term "reverse discrimination" was in direct retaliation to the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. "When you look at the historical systemic inequalities over the years or centuries, you know there is no way that minorities are in the power to really discriminate against these individuals," the former defense attorney added.

For anyone paying attention to the conservative-led court's recent history, the Ames decision is one of the many giving legs to right-wing agendas. Whether it's reversing Roe v. Wade or Affirmative action in schools, the justices -- three of whom were hand picked by President Donald Trump -- have made their position clear. But according to Stacey Marques, Esq., Black Americans shouldn't panic.

"What I tell my sons is the same thing I tell myself: Make sure you bring your A-game to everything that you have the opportunity to work on," she said. The mother of two also knows the challenges of being Black in America, and she warned Black folks to get prepared.

"With this anti-DEI climate that we're in -- also this climate that is encouraging reverse discrimination lawsuits, it's gonna require the younger generation to adopt the ideals as well as the work ethic of the older generation in order to not only survive but to excel," the New York City attorney added.

Marques has been practicing for 25 years, and she pointed out how the ruling only adds more to the already full plates of lawyers nationwide. "Lawyers are so busy now because there's so many things happening," she said referring to Trump's slew of pending lawsuits and court decisions. "We are in a constitutional crisis."