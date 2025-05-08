Ailing 'That's So Raven' Star's Emotional Plea for Help Goes Viral. Here's What You Should Know

A beloved actor from “That’s So Raven” has fans pouring out their love and support — and wallets — after an emotional plea for help. Rondell Sheridan, who played Raven Baxter’s father Victor Baxter on the Disney Channel sitcom, took to social media to share a heartbreaking health diagnosis.

On Wednesday (May 7), Sheridan revealed he has been grappling with severe pancreatitis in a candid video on Instagram. In the clip, the actor is seen wearing a hospital gown while laying in a hospital bed as he explained his diagnosis was more aggressive than he initially expected.

The 66-year-old recalled how he was on the road on April 10 when he first became ill. However, a second hospital visit on April 12 showed the battle was more severe, leading to a nine-day stay at a medical facility.

“On April 10th, I was on the road and got sick. Went to the hospital and they thought it was gastric. I got home on the 12th and immediately went to the hospital at North Ridge and was told it’s pancreatitis,” Sheridan breathlessly explained. “Tons of tests. I was in the hospital for nine days. I got released and thought I was on the road to recovery,” he winced. “But it was just for observation.”

“My pancreas is inflamed and there’s not much you can do about it but just wait for the inflammation to go down,” he said. “I didn’t realize that I was going to be and will be out of work for quite some time.”

Pancreatitis, commonly caused by gallstones, is inflammation of the pancreas that can occur suddenly (acute) or persist over time (chronic). Symptoms include severe upper abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes fever, per the Mayo Clinic. According to the medical hub, some cases may result in the removal of the gallbladder and can also “cause life-threatening complications.”

“I’m praying over you and your health and really hope they can get you the help you need and to better you,” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section of his video. “This makes me so sad to see after already seeing someone at age 33 having health issues and just recently passed away from this.” Another added: “Get better soon.”

The beloved Disney dad also informed fans of the GoFundMe page created to aid his fight against severe pancreatitis. Set up by a close friend of his, Isabel Beyoso, the page explains the star may be out of work for the unforeseeable future, and his recovery time will likely include being bedridden.

“If we can all come together to help him financially for his medical and monthly bills while his body heals, I know this will be one giant stress we can collectively take off his shoulders, so that he can focus on resting, recovering, and healing. Every little bit helps and he appreciates you immensely,” Beyoso wrote.

Within just two days, his GoFundMe has received a helpful $53,000 — including a notable top donation from Kenan Thompson of $7,000.