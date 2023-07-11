Why in the Hell Is Meek Mill Supporting Tory Lanez?

Meek Mill is not the brightest person in the world. I don’t know him personally, but based on the responses to this tweet, it’s becoming very clear that he’s not the brightest light bulb on the shelf.

But his latest statement voicing support for Tory Lanez is among the worst and most idiotic things he’s done.

Over the weekend, during his headlining performance at Rolling Loud Portugal, the Philadelphia rapper performed his 2016, “Litty,” which featured the convicted Canadian artist.

After he finished his performance, he shouted, “That was fucking lit. Free Tory Lanez too, one time.”

Now who in the hell told Meek that was a good idea?



I don’t know if Meek has been paying attention, but Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the summer of 2020. The charges included assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle.



He’s facing a maximum of 22 years and eight months in prison. Not exactly a model citizen.

But despite Lanez being found guilty, rappers are still finding a way to disrespect Megan Thee Stallion.

Even if you’re close friends with Tory, do you want to stand behind a man who was accused of shooting a woman? I wouldn’t.

This is something that often happens in hip-hop. When someone is convicted of doing something extremely bad, it’s always, “Free Tay-K.”

Why would I publicly support someone who made another person’s life considerably worse? It doesn’t make sense to me.



I get it’s always “Fuck the Police,” but sometimes you have to learn to pick your battles, and supporting the convicted criminal that is Tory Lanez should not be one of the battles you fight.