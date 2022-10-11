The View co-host Sunny Hostin is almost never not under fire by conservatives for something she said on the popular talk show. On Monday, she said Sen. Tommy Tuberville made racist comments in his speech in his comparison between enslaved people and criminals, per Decider.

And n ow, people are mad.



In addressing Tuberville’s reparations speech, Hostin said: “T he minute you start talking about reparations, people call you a racist.” To recap, he told his crowd of supporters that Democrats want reparations because they’re “pro-crime” and think “the people that do the crime are owed that,” per NPR. Hostin went on to clarify what racism is and what reparations entail.

“ It’s really a power dynamic,” she said. “ It’s not just about the color of your skin. I think when you talk about those who committed crimes that owe reparations, those are the people that committed the atrocities of slavery, who stole land, who killed Indigenous people. Today is Indigenous Peoples Day. Yeah, those reparations are still owed.”

In response to the haters, she said they only call her a racist because she calls a spade a spade. Hostin also said she thinks slapping the word racist on everyone and everything is a “political wedge,” diverting attention from the honest issue at hand. Plus, people just need to look up the definition of racism. I agree.

The people who email me and label me as racist for calling out racism (Karen stories, police brutality etc.) are laughable. They often don’t realize they expose their own racism in the process of trying to make me out to be a racist. Take the Hostin-Twitter slander for example.

Not to mention, the right often flocks to drag Hostin because the only outlet dedicated to picking her comments apart is Fox News. Even the Republican co-hosts on the show agreed that Tuberville’s comments were irrefutably racist and completely missed the point of why we talk about reparations.

Hostin gets dragged for the same reason we do at The Root: We call it how it is.