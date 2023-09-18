Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Law Enforcement

Why Are Cops Constantly Pulling Over Black Drivers in Beverly Hills?

A lawsuit is accusing Beverly Hills police of racially profiling nearly 1,100 Black drivers during traffic stops.

By
Jessica Washington
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 27: Attorney Chris ONeal, plaintiff Lakisha Swift, attorney Benjamin Crump, Bradley Gage, and Lakishas boyfriend Joseph Nett, left to right, hold a news conference on the steps of Beverly Hills City Hall to discuss developments in a class action lawsuit filed against the city alleging racial profiling. Topics discussed include racial data behind recent arrests made by the Rodeo Drive Task Force, the new plaintiffs in the lawsuit, and a newly filed governmental claim and more. Beverly Hills City Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Beverly Hills, CA.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 27: Attorney Chris ONeal, plaintiff Lakisha Swift, attorney Benjamin Crump, Bradley Gage, and Lakishas boyfriend Joseph Nett, left to right, hold a news conference on the steps of Beverly Hills City Hall to discuss developments in a class action lawsuit filed against the city alleging racial profiling. Topics discussed include racial data behind recent arrests made by the Rodeo Drive Task Force, the new plaintiffs in the lawsuit, and a newly filed governmental claim and more. Beverly Hills City Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Beverly Hills, CA.
Photo: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times (Getty Images)

It probably won’t surprise anyone (Black) to hear that police in the wealthy community of Beverly Hills aren’t the friendliest to Black people. But the allegations in this new lawsuit still might surprise (and horrify) you.

Watch
Small Town Horror: The Story Of A Deadly Amusement Park Ride
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Comedian London Hughes Talks New Book, Parents Watching Her Very Sexual Comedy, & Beyoncé vs. Rihanna
7 hours ago
Issa Rae and Kid Cudi in Young Love Is Our TV Pick This Week
Friday 6:19PM

The lawsuit is accusing Beverly Hills law enforcement officers of racially profiling nearly 1,100 Black drivers during traffic stops. The case is being spearheaded by civil rights Attorney Ben Crump, who called the stops “racial profiling 101.”

Advertisement

According to Crump, from August 2019 to August 2021, 1,088 Black people were arrested by the Beverly Hills Police Department. However, only two of those arrests resulted in convictions. What’s more, he says that 90% of the people arrested by the “Rodeo Drive Task Force” were Black, even though Black Americans make up only 1.5% of the population.

This is a dog whistle saying, ‘We don’t welcome Black people in Beverly Hills.’ This is wrong, and they MUST be held accountable!” wrote Crump on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement
Advertisement

The city is denying that racial profiling is taking place. “The City of Beverly Hills is an international destination that always welcomes visitors from across the country and around the world,” they wrote in a statement to NBC News. “The role of the Beverly Hills Police Department is to enforce the law, regardless of race.”

Advertisement

Despite the city’s protestations, Crump and his team are pushing forward with the lawsuit. In total, the aggrieved parties are asking for $500 million.