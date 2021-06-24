Whose Mans Is This? Bouncer Denies Entry to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at Popular NYC Venue

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show on June 21, 2018, in Paris, France. Photo : Pascal Le Segretain ( Getty Images )

I thought I’d never see that day that a soul dared to say “No” to Rihanna. Surely, I thought, that’ll be the day Hell freezes over, the moon turns blue, and a handful of pigs take flight across the sky.

Well, apparently folks, that day has at last arrived!

Per Revolt, Rih and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were out enjoying a date night in New York City late on Wednesday when they decided to swing by a popular “barcade.” In a viral clip posted to social media, the couple can be seen in conversation with a bouncer who apparently decided to card the two music moguls, denying them entry until they could prove who they were. A$AP tried to explain to the bouncer who they were, with one woman eventually telling them, “I don’t know who you are.” After getting nowhere, you can then hear someone ask A$AP, “you don’t got none of your business cards on you, boy?”

Fortunately, the pair were eventually allowed in where they spent the rest of their evening canoodling and playing games to their heart’s content before leaving amidst a swarm of adoring fans and paparazzi. Some of them noticed Rih was also sporting some new ink; in place of a camouflage shark tattoo she’d gotten with past paramour Drake after a date to a Toronto aquarium (h/t eTalk), the bad gal now has a rendering of a crown encircling her left ankle.

But back to the bouncer: While this date night has a somewhat happy ending, I would just like to know what planet this dude came from—and what power trip he’s on. Like, seriously? You’re carding RIHANNA? Robyn Rihanna Fenty? America’s favorite Barbadian bad gal? Fenty Beauty Rihanna? “Umbrella-ella-ella” Rihanna? “Work-work-work-work” Rihanna? Miss “Love on the Brain” herself? Really, my guy? It’s Rihanna, nigga!

I hope that bouncer knows how to swim because I have no doubt the Navy will be coming for him after this. Sorry to this man.