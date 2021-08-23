When I say that Rep. Matt Gaetz is Trump’s favorite son, I mean it as a joke. I’m fully aware that South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is Trump’s favorite.



Advertisement

But I guess everything in the Florida Republican’s world is biz arr e AF as he is the adoptive father of a man-boy named Nestor whose father is very much alive and whom he didn’t legally adopt. So it’s with that in mind that I tell you that Gaetz asked the former President for his approval before proposing to his now-wife Ginger Luckey, whom he married this past weekend.



And yes, for those keeping score, Gaetz is still involved in a federal sex trafficking probe, but why do you always have to bring up the negative stuff dear reader? It’s almost impossible to have a conversation with you about love in the time of sex trafficking without you bringing up underage girls.



Back to the love story of Fuck-These-People (which is Gaetz and Luckey put together).



From Business Insider:



The Florida Republican, 39, and Luckey, 26, met at a dinner at Mar-a-Lago in March 2020 and the two got engaged at the same Trump-owned resort on December 30, 2020. “You never want to upstage the big guy,” Gaetz told Vanity Fair, adding that Trump called him and his then-fiance “a dynamic duo” and sent a bottle of his company’s champagne to their table. Gaetz is under federal investigation as part of the inquiry that led his close friend, Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole county, Florida tax collector, to plead guiltyto six federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a child. As part of his plea deal, Greenberg is continuing to cooperate with federal investigators on a larger sex trafficking probe. Gaetz is being investigated for allegedly violating sex trafficking laws and having sex with a 17-year-old girl. He’s denied any wrongdoing.

All of this is bullshit. All of it.



I mean Gaetz may love his wife. Or, he may not. Who knows. But it does seem mighty convenient that the couple that planned to get married in August 2022, “eloped on Saturday on Catalina Island in California with about 40 guests in attendance.”



Advertisement

I’m sure this has nothing to do with the sex trafficking allegations.



It also doesn’t help matters that Luckey’s younger sister, Roxanne, called Gaetz a “literal pedophile” last month after she claimed that Gaetz tried to hook her up with his 40-year-old friend when she was 19.



Advertisement

This marriage has everything it needs to be a successful one including the blessing of an old man who paints himself orange and plays in Russian prostitute urine (allegedly.







