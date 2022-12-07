We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Van Jones is no stranger to lobbing out “controversial” opinions. But his latest statement really had me doing a double-take. Apparently, it’s our fault Kanye West is a raging antisemite.

At an event on Monday night, Jones issued an “apology for the silence of my community” for allowing “an African American icon Hitler and Nazis, and we act like we don’t know where that hatred came from.”

But don’t worry, Jones has promised to get us in line. “The silence is over,” said Jones solemnly.

Advertisement

Now, I must have missed the meeting where we all came together on Black Twitter and elected Jones the representative of the “community.” I kind of think I’d remember making the man who said we don’t give Donald Trump “enough credit” for his love of Black people, supreme leader, but I digress.

Maybe Jones missed some stuff too, because from where I’m standing Black people have been calling Kanye West out for years.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 35% off Tile Item Trackers Bluetooth-enabled

Tile has a number of trackers on sale which use Bluetooth to pinpoint their exact whereabouts. They’re great for keys and wallets, but also luggage tags and more. Shop at Amazon Advertisement

On Twitter, Black Americans came down hard West and folks like Kyrie Irving for perpetuating racist and antisemitic myths.

Advertisement

The Black community has had his number for years over his blatantly racist comments about slavery and his attacks on Black women.

Advertisement

In recent weeks, John Legend, Lizzo, and Trevor Noah all took West to task (without throwing the entire Black community under the bus in the process.)

“Weird how all these ‘free, independent thinkers’ always land at the same old anti-blackness and antisemitism,” Legend tweeted in response to Kanye’s October rant.

Advertisement

The issue isn’t that Jones called Kanye West out for his antisemitism. The truth hurts.

But, what I don’t appreciate, is someone holding Black Americans writ large responsible for the actions of one antisemitic a-hole.

Advertisement

Pitting oppressed groups against each other is a classic tool of white supremacy.

If you make Black people primarily responsible for antisemitism, you don’t have to deal with its deep roots in mainstream culture. You don’t have to deal with Tucker Carlson peddling racist and antisemitic great-replacement theory rhetoric to millions of people every day. You don’t have to deal with the creeping rise of fascism in the United States and Europe. And you don’t have to deal with people like Alex Jones who continue to platform blatant white supremacist talking points.

Advertisement

Breaking news here, but Black people are not exactly the primary recruits for neo-nazis.

White supremacy is a threat that impacts all oppressed peoples, and we should take it seriously. But trying to make the victims of white supremacy fight like crabs in a barrel does nothing to make the situation better.

Advertisement

So to Jones, I get what you were trying to do. But maybe reconsider the next time you want to throw the “community” under the bus.