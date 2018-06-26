Screenshot: @KenidraRWoods_

Another Karen white woman has been caught exposing her whole racist ass on camera, berating a Latino man and telling him that Mexicans are “drug dealers, rapists, and animals,” as she spouted some of Donald Trump’s greatest hits from the 2016 campaign trail.

Esteban Guzman, from California, posted a video of his confrontation with Darth Becky to Facebook, but, according to Raw Story, the website took it down for violating community standards, an instance Guzman also posted about on his Facebook page.

“Facebook took down my video. I guess showing the world that racism still exists is ‘against their community standards.’ I will not be silenced because TOGETHER WE NEED TO STOP RACISM!,” he wrote.

However, the video started circulating again on Twitter and Facebook after other groups, such as Reforma Migratora and Progreso Legal Group, reposted them.

“Why do you hate us?” Guzman can be heard asking the woman calmly in the video footage as she is seen with her middle finger in his face.

“Because you’re Mexicans,” the woman retorts.



“We’re honest people right here,” Guzman responds, but the woman laughs in his face.

“You’re rapists and animals,” says the woman, who also adds something to the tune of “even the president of the United States says you’re a rapist,” according to CNN.

“Do you believe everything he tells you?” Guzman asks.

The woman continues to taunt Guzman, curling her finger at him, saying, “Come here, little boy,” as the video ends.

Guzman, a 27-year-old systems administrator and part-time landscaper, told CNN that he and his mom were doing yard work when the woman started her verbal attack, calling them “illegals” and rapists.”

Guzman confronted the woman after hearing her yell, “Go back to Mexico” at his mother.

“I said, ‘Hey, what’s your problem?’” Guzman, who was born and raised in Southern California, told CNN’s Don Lemon. “And she says, ‘You’re all illegal. Go back to Mexico.’ And I say, ‘I am a United States citizen. What are you talking about?’”

Of course, we all remember the 2015 speech in which Trump announced his candidacy and in doing so, also called Mexican immigrants “rapists.”

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best,” Trump said at the time. “They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

“I’m not that person that, you know, that the president of the United States says I am,” Guzman said he told the woman. “People look at me and they see what he said on TV and that’s not true. That’s not true for any of us.”

Guzman said that he had never seen the woman prior to the encounter.

Despite the horrid encounter, Guzman said that he was proud he had had a chance to speak up for his mother and for those who may feel that they can’t speak up.

“When I stood up for my mother, I stood up for everybody that is scared to speak up,” he said. “I stood up for the little people. For the people that don’t have a voice in this country.”