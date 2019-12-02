White Woman Accuses Playwright Jeremy O. Harris of Being 'Racist Against White People' During Tirade

White people might hate to season their food, but boyyyyyyy do they love to call black people “racist.”



Take black playwright Jeremy O. Harris, who, following a Broadways performance of Slave Play, was engaged in a Q&A with the audience when a white woman—who I’ll refer to as “ Broadway Becky,” henceforth—“completely freaked out and couldn’t handle the emotions she was feeling,” according to BuzzFeed News.

Slave Play explores the peculiar tale of three interracial couples who partake in an “Antebellum master-slave role-playing therapy workshop” in order to salvage their lackluster sex lives. As BuzzFeed notes, it’s been called “provocative,” “uncomfortable,” and “thought-provoking.” It’s also been called “racist,” thanks to Broadway Becky .

Reportedly Broadway Becky raised her hand during the Q&A to release some tension, but when she wasn’t called, she went peak pink pussyhat and exploded into a rage of white tears.

Behold:

“I don’t wanna hear that white people are the fucking plague all the time!” she yells.



She then notes that she’s been a victim of rape, false arrests and being told that “as a single woman I’m not good enough to fucking raise [my kids]” after having her children taken away, then adds, “How the fuck am I not a fucking marginalized member of this goddamn society?”



And because the onus always falls on the aggrieved to rectify the actions of our oppressors, she then became exasperated after Harris was unable to provide a viable solution to something he didn’t even create: racism.



Thankfully, Harris kept a cool head and didn’t allow Broadway Becky to unnerve him or get under his skin. In an interview with the Washington Post, he took the time to reflect on their encounter.



“The plays shows the unconscious ways that white people take up space, that they don’t leave open for black people,” Harris told the Washington Post on Saturday. “This play doesn’t necessarily have to be about her […] but she did just create her own character.”



He also got some jokes off on Twitter:

Broadway Becky was unavailable for comment, but I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before our alleged president takes to Twitter to speak up on her behalf.

