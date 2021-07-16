White Supremacist Gang in Florida Indicted on Charges of Kidnapping, Murder, Weapons and Drug Distribution

Sixteen members of a Florida white supremacist gang have been charged in a 12-count racketeering indictment that includes allegations related to weapons and drug distribution as well as kidnapping and murder. The gang is known as The Unforgiven, and if that name sounds familiar, it might not be because you enjoy overrated westerns. This week, a man who had joined the gang while he was in prison for attempted murder was sentenced to time served for his participation in the whitey-palooza event that was the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

That man claims he’s no longer affiliated with the gang that sounds more like a Clint Eastwood fan club than a troop of neo-Nazis (although, I imagine there would be plenty of overlap there)—so let’s talk about some of the other members and their weird, cartoonish nicknames.

According to NBC News, several of the indicted members of the gang are facing up to 30 years in prison if they’re convicted of the charges against them. Those members include George “Shrek” Andrews, Brandon “Scumbag” Welch and Joshua “Chain Gang” Wilson. Apparently, there’s also a member known as “Pretty Boy,” and at this point, I’m pretty sure this white supremacist gang doubles as an embarrassingly untalented and crudely racist street improv group.

Anyway, the indictments state that the Unforgiven used “corrupt law enforcement officers and state employees” to gain intel on the investigation into their alleged crimes as well as to smuggle contraband to prison inmates.

The group is also known for holding Nazi-friendly study groups and requiring its members to prove their white rage is real through violence and Klan-ish body art.

From NBC:

The group required its members to study “Aryan Philosophy” and carry out acts of extreme violence to gain entry into the gang, the indictment says. They were also required to ​​get tattoos – which included swastikas, iron crosses and SS bolts – pay dues and attend regular meetings known as “Church,” the court papers say. Members also created a political branch called Route 21, which federal prosecutors described as an “attempt to disguise the white supremacist roots of its political activity.” One of the people named in the indictment, David Howell, 39, was charged with assaulting protesters with a dangerous weapon at a ‘Peace Walk for Black Lives’ protest last June. An attorney for Howell, of Loxahatchee, Florida, was not listed in court records.

The gang was also reportedly planning to attack a rival gang, the United Aryan Brotherhood, but since we at The Root don’t get involved in white-on-white crime, I’ll just move on.

Maybe—and I’m just spitballing here—but maybe it’s time America admit it has a chronic white supremacist problem and stop pretending the catastrophic potential of white violence is a figment of the negro imagination and it pesky Critical Race Theory.

Of course, the members of the gang appear to be just as delusional as your average white conservative is when it comes to how racism in America works, because the indictment states the group is largely motivated by a “perceived constant and almost brutal victimization of whites.”

Riiiight, it’s the “racism” against the whites that’s the problem—says the violent gang on a mission to uphold white supremacy (as if it needs upholding).