Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, a white sorority at the University of New Mexico, is under investigation after one of its members was accused of hurling racist language at black students during a Greek life welcome event for new members, KDOT-7 reports. The comments were first directed at a black speaker on stage and then were targeted at other black students.

Nick Morgan, Vice President of Black Brothers Cultivating Knowledge, said he heard all of the comments.

“The girls that were sitting behind us said that you were giving me anxiety right now in a mocking, joking manner towards her when she was speaking,” Morgan said.

He said even worse things were said.

“’Black people, get away from me,’ and they repeated it more the once. ‘Black people stop wearing grills,’” Morgan said.

According to KRQE News 13, the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority members accused of making the remarks were confronted after the meeting. The members apologized, but the black students said their apology wasn’t sincere and said the sorority girls continued to joke after apologizing.



KOAT reached out to the national branch of KKG. The organization said they are aware of the incident have spoken to the members involved.

“KKG values diversity and inclusion among our membership, and we encourage our members to promote and demonstrate an understanding of these values, both on the college campus and in the world community.”