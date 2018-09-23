Photo: ONALASKA ISD

Good riddance!

A white superintendent in Texas who criticized Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in a racist social media post last Sunday resigned from his position, The Associated Press reports.

Lynn Redden, formerly of the Onalaska Independent School District, wrote “That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I’ve seen in the NFL. When you need precision decision making you can’t count on a black quarterback.” on the Houston Chronicle’s Facebook page on Monday. Redden thought it was a private message and deleted it soon after.

But it was up long enough to get the attention of others and the school district, which promptly took action. The school board met Saturday, resulting in Redden’s resignation that same day.

When asked on Wednesday about the racist comments, Watson had this to say: “But I’m all about love, [so] I don’t focus on [any] of that. I love all people. And that’s what I focus on. It’s part of life. I can’t control other people and what their beliefs are. I can control what I can control, so I just focus on me, and that’s it.”

In a letter Saturday to the Onalaska Independent School District board, Redden said his comment was “wrong and inappropriate.”