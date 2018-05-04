I was going to sign off for the night, but I have one more post for y’all. It appears that white people have gentrified the struggle meal that put the “struggle meal” in struggle meals: fried bologna.

I would not have believed it myself if I hadn’t seen it drift down my Twitter timeline ever so slowly, complete with RTs and likes as people praised this genius idea.

As my colleague, The Root news fellow Anne Branigin, said to me earlier, “Wait until they hear about Spam.”

But seriously. According to this Food & Wine article, trendy restaurants are adding this black mama staple to their menus, and people are eating it up.

Variations of it include a $5 “recession special” at one eatery that includes a bag of Lays potato chips and a PBR or the Hello, Sailor version that features thick-cut bologna and a thick piece of heirloom tomato served on white bread with mayo, salt and pepper.

Advertisement

“It’s like a BLT but bologna instead of bacon,” Chef Craig Deihl told Food & Wine.

I guess this all but guarantees the price of bologna will now go up, the way oxtail, coconut oil and shea butter have since white people got their hands on those too.

Whatever. They will never make it like we did.

Besides, as Michael Harriot said to me just a little while ago: