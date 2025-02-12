White people Calling out Kendrick Lamar For Making them Feel Excluded

As the internet continues to debate Kendrick Lamar’s larger-than-life Super Bowl halftime show, there’s one group of people who are up in arms: white folks. On Monday, The Root reported that MAGA supporters were up in arms as Lamar’s critical messaging of America went over their heads.

Now, some white folks are irritated that Lamar’s set featured Black dancers. It was obvious that the “GNX” emcee was uplifting Black hyphy culture, which originated in his home state of California. However, some viewers still felt racially excluded.

On X, one user who goes by the username @realtalkstruth, stated: “I thought the message was to ‘End Racism.’ Yet, during Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, I didn’t see a single white dancer on stage.”



Of course, he didn’t stop there. “I’m all for artistic expression, but shouldn’t inclusivity go both ways? What happened?” he asked. Though Black folks still remain vastly underrepresented in media, someone named Cole Finkelstein said that he felt slighted as well.

“Not a single white guy as a backup dancer for kendrick lamar, turned it off,” he wrote. Seeing as his post only received less than 10 likes, it’s safe to say the internet doesn’t care — but this level of Karen-centering needs to be addressed.

Of course, other users tried to use the Super Bowl performance, which featured cameos from Samuel L. Jackson, SZA, Mustard and Serena Williams, as a moment to point out Lamar being racist. Another online personality, @falafelstain, only showed their own ignorance instead.

“Not to be racist or anything but Kendrick did not have a SINGLE WHITE BACKUP DANCER LMAOOOOO,” they exclaimed. However, Black folks mocked their faux outrage.

“I haven’t seen whites this mad since Beyoncé’s last halftime performance… KENDRICK’S OFFICIALLY A LEGEND Y’ALL!” @youwereoffkey stated. They weren’t the only person to poke fun at the situation.

“Kendrick ain’t have a single white dancer on that stage with him, HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH,” @tasteoftavi remarked. It doesn’t take much to make white people angry—Lamar’s show simply emphasized that.