White People Are Doing White People Things During the Fed Up-Rising Riots

Screenshot : @kennygotsoul ( Twitter )

Some white people have been showing up for the ongoing protests against the George Floyd killing in solidarity and with thoughtfulness, including by putting their bodies in between cops and black protestors.



Other white people have been showing their whole entire asses.

In the ‘whole entire asses’ category, are the various disaffected suburban whites across the country who’ve been showing up to protests to break shit just because they can:

Two white women traveled 130 miles from their home in the Catskills, New York to the scene of the protests in Brooklyn, where they proceeded to make molotov cocktails and throw them at a parked police van, NY Daily News reported.

27-year-old Samantha Shader and her younger sister are now facing federal charges.

From NY Daily News:

The improvised explosive struck the driver’s side of the van and the four 71st Precinct cops inside managed to escape as the vehicle caught fire, authorities said. “It is by the grace of God that we don’t have dead officers today,” NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Saturday. The elder Shader was charged with attempted murder, attempted arson, weapons possession and reckless endangerment before the feds took over the case, cops said. Shader’s younger sister Darian, 21, faces Brooklyn Criminal Court charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration. The siblings, from Catskill, in Greene County, tried to run away afterward but were caught nearby.

In Minneapolis, where the riots that have mushroomed over the weekend first started, officials say most of the protesters arrested so far are from out-of-state.

“Our best estimate right now that I heard is about 20%, is what we think are Minnesotans, and about 80% are outside,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said at a press conference, according to CBS News.

On Sunday, CBS reported that Minneapolis Mayor Melvin Carter was forced to correct an earlier statement that all arrested protesters had been from out of state.

Still, the stats on rioters in Minneapolis are fueling theories that far-right extremists may be driving much of the current protest violence in order to launch the so-called race war, or that police officers themselves may be causing the chaos on the streets to justify going HAM.

Whatever the explanation, something strange is definitely afoot in Minneapolis. A masked white man was recently captured on camera there calmly and methodically breaking windows of an AutoZone store, and then threatening to fight a black man who questioned him about why he was doing it:

Outside of the mystery of ‘Umbrella Man,’ other white people have been inserting themselves in the protests and demonstrating their racism in a way that’s clear as day.



Like the man who pulled up to a protest in Salt Lake City, Utah, with a bow and arrow and started firing at people while yelling “All Lives Matter.”

In the on-camera interview he gives to a local news station after, his face bleeding from being retaliated a t by a group of white youth—guess who he blames for hurting him?

Two black men.