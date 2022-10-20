A federal jury in Indiana indicted Sergeant Eric Huxley on Tuesday for violating a Jermaine Vaughn’s civil rights by using excessive force during a 2021 arrest. Disturbing body camera footage showed Huxley stomping on Vaughan’s face while he was handcuffed with his hands behind his back.

Vaughan was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement, though the charges were later dismissed. “Stop! You’re done! You’re done! You’re done!” Huxley yelled at Vaughn after kicking him, the video shows. Vaughan, whose mouth is full of blood, responded by saying: “There you go. Police brutality.”

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice released the following statement:



“A federal grand jury in Indianapolis, Indiana, returned an indictment yesterday charging an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sergeant with violating the civil rights of an arrestee by using excessive force. Sgt. Eric Huxley, 44, is charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The indictment alleges that on or about Sept. 24, 2021. Sergeant Huxley, wearing shoes, kicked an arrestee identified as J.V. in the head and face, without lawful justification. The indictment also alleges that the offense resulted in bodily injury to J.V. and involved the use of a dangerous weapon.”

After the indictment was announced, Police Chief Randal Taylor stated:

“This incident was unnecessary and should have never occurred. I would not tolerate this behavior from any community member; Sergeant Huxley is no exception. As law enforcement officers, we must understand that this behavior violates the community’s trust. We have confidence the judicial system will bring justice to [the victim] and his family.”

Huxley also faces two state felony charges which consist of official misconduct and battery with moderate bodily injury. Taylor suspended Huxley without pay and advised the department’s civilian police merit board to fire him.

Huxley faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.