White Hampton Inn Employee Fired After Calling Police on Black Guests Who Were Using the Swimming Pool

Screenshot : Anita Williams-Wright (Facebook Live

Wait...is this a rerun?

Haven’t we seen this episode of White People Who Don’t Believe Black People Belong Literally Anywhere before?



Oh nah, sorry, this is a different one than the one before and the one before that and the one before that. It’s hard to keep up. This show is stupid, anyway.



In this episode, a Williamston, N.C., Hampton Inn employee has been fired for being yet another Karen on patrol and policing Black people while they try their absolute hardest to mind their own business and, in this case, enjoy themselves in the hotel’s swimming pool area.



USA Today reports that a white hotel employee called the police on a Black family who were guests at the hotel and was filmed questioning one of the family members and demanding she prove she and her children were staying at the hotel and allowed to use the pool.



In the Facebook Live video posted by the Black woman, identified as Anita Williams-Wright, the Hampton Inn employee can be seen accompanied by two police officers demanding Williams-Wright prove she belongs there. The questioning continued even after she showed them her room key.

“I feel it’s discrimination. I have a room here,” Williams-Wright said in the video. “This lady here is discriminating [against] me. I have a key to get in and I can show you that it works...I have a room here. I don’t have to give my name. I didn’t break the law.”



Williams-Wright refused to give the police her information because she “didn’t commit a crime” and therefore wasn’t required to give them shit. She did, however, explain to the officers that there were “two [Caucasian] people” at the pool who were not questioned and that the employee, “said to me, ‘Oh because it’s always people like you using the pool unauthorized.’ Who is people like me?”



At one point, Williams-Wright turned the camera to show the officers running her license plate after she declined to share her information with them.



“Once I prove that I have a room, that was for you to walk away,” Williams-Wright told one of the officers. “I didn’t commit a crime. You are degrading me like this in front of my kids. They are trying to enjoy themselves in the pool.”



She also posted the video to her Instagram account under the caption, “I can’t believe this happened to me and my kids.”



On Monday, Shruti Gandhi Buckley, the Global Head of Hampton by Hilton, wrote in a statement, “Hampton by Hilton has zero tolerance for racism or discrimination of any kind. On Saturday, we were alerted to an online video of a guest incident at one of our franchise properties. We moved quickly to identify the hotel and the guest so that we could make contact and review the matter.”



Buckley said she contacted “the Williamston property on Sunday” and “learned that the team member is no longer employed at the hotel.”



So basically, another Karen joined the cast of You ’Bout to Lose Yo Job—which is a far better show than the aforementioned...highly recommended.