Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

After authorities announced that Texas’ top gang thugs will not face prosecution for a deadly Waco shootout, the gangbangers who were charged in the melee that left nine dead and 18 injured have now filed civil rights lawsuits alleging that they were targeted simply because they were gang members shooting at a gang member shootout.

On May 17, 2015, more than 100 members of so-called “motorcycle clubs” convened in Waco, Texas, at a Twin Peaks restaurant (like Hooters, but even more titty-oriented), resulting in a bloody brouhaha between the Bandidos and the Cossacks, two gangs who are apparently the Montagues and the Capulets of bearded white men in sleeveless leather vests. Police arrested 170 people at the scene, and 200 were eventually charged with crimes ranging from attempted murder to engaging in organized crime, reports the Waco Tribune. The only case to make it to trial was Jacob Carrizal, whose case ended in a mistrail in 2017, when a jury failed to return a unanimous verdict.

That’s when whiteness kicked in.

In the 2018 Republican primary for Waco’s district attorney, Barry Johnson— who gained the support of some of the area’s motorcycle gangs after appearing in a photo shaking hands with the president of the Cossacks Motorcycle Club—defeated Abel Reyna, the prosecutor who filed the charges against the Harley-riding hoodlums. After losing the race, Reyna dropped all but 24 of the cases, in spite of the fact that the Texas Department of Public Safety classifies the Bandidos as a tier 2 gang, on the same level as the Crips, Bloods or the Aryan Brotherhood. And now, three months after stepping into office as the new district attorney, Johnson has dropped the remaining 24 cases.

To be fair, there are reams of pages of articles on how Reyna mishandled the cases, from suppressing evidence to corruption to overzealous indictments. Many argued that the sheer number of trials would cost the taxpayers a lot of money and that the only people who died were gangbangers. Aside from talking about white-on-white crime and violence in the Caucasian community, you know what no one has argued?

That the bikers didn’t do it.

But it is the civil rights lawsuits that elevate the cases from regular ridiculousness to utter white nonsense. 130 of the 170 arrested bikers filed suits alleging that they were targeted just because of their gang memberships, which violates their rights to freedom of association, due process and whiteness. They also claim there’s no evidence to support the charge that they were engaged in criminal acts just because they all coincidentally showed up at the same place wearing the same thing armed with semiautomatic weapons.



And the most astonishing part of all of this is that these are people with known gang affiliations who were reportedly present at what was essentially a mass murder. Here is an actual excerpt from the Tribune with the free white men, along with their gang affiliations:

Bandidos whose cases will be dismissed include: Ray Arnold Allen of Krum

Jeff Battey, Ponder

Jacob Carrizal, Dallas

John Guerrero, San Antonio

David Martinez, Terrell

Tom Modesto Mendez, San Antonio

Marshall Mitchell, Longview

Jerry Edward Pierson, Dallas

Marcus Ryan Pilkington, Mexia

Glenn Allen Walker, Copperas Cove

Reginald Weathers, Forney Cossacks with cases set for dismissal include: Mitchell Bradford, Gordon

Aaron Carpenter, Gatesville

Roy Covey, Clifton

William Joseph Flowers, Garland

Richard Luther, Garland

Wesley McAlister, Gilmer

Jacob Reese, Mount Pleasant

Owen Reeves, Bruceville

Timothy Shayne Satterwhite, Gordon

Kyle Smith, Kilgore Others whose cases will be dismissed include: Richard Cantu Jr., a Machateros from San Antonio

Nathan Champeau, a Scimitar from McKinney

Richard Clarence Lockhart, a Companero from Longview

Did you see that?

That jaw-dropping list of names are people who essentially belong to either a terrorist organization or an organized crime syndicate. They are alleged to have been present at an armed attack and not only will they escape punishment, but they say they are the ones whose rights were violated.

Ain’t whiteness grand?