White America’s Favorite Honey Baked Ham Is in Twitter Jail After Coming for BLM Co-Founder for Buying House in White Neighborhood

Jason Whitlock Screenshot : YouTube

Sports pariah and white America’s favorite lapdog Jason Whitlock is unfortunately a Black man. As such, Whitlock has found a niche in life in which his whole modus operandi is to denounce, bash, and destroy the Movement for Black Lives. Whitlock hates Black people. He hates progressive Black people even more. He really hates Black female athletes who don’t just stick to sports, and he really hates Black people who protest after an unarmed Black person has been shot by the police.



Advertisement

So what does Whitlock do?



He uses his platforms, all of them, to bash Black people, hoping that one day, some day, he will get a pat on his head for being a good boy and possibly even a doggie snack, because Jason Whitlock has prided himself in being white America’s favorite foot rest. Rumor has it that Jason Whitlock was once willing to forfeit his salary as long as he could be paid in the glorious gaze of white approval.



Whitlock’s takes aren’t just bad, they are truly awful.



He once argued that LeBron James couldn’t be upset about his house being vandalized with a racial slur because he’s rich.

Racist America’s favorite discarded pot roast once had the niggadacity to call arguably the best athlete of her time and possibly all time “fat” and an “underachiever.”

Advertisement

Just look at this nigga’s face when he got the chance to sit down with America’s white emperor, Donald Trump:

So it should come as a shock to no one that Whitlock continued his legacy of being the Blackest man in the room most comfortable with his house-serving position with his latest attack on Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, whom he claimed was “with her people” after she reportedly purchased a home in an all-white neighborhood.



Advertisement

So Twitter blocked his ass.



White America’s Black friend reportedly tweeted the “demographics of Topanga Canyon, the Los Angeles enclave where Black Lives Matter leader Patrisse Cullors recently snapped up a $1.4 million home,” the New York Post reports.



Advertisement

Shitlock added that Topanga Canyon, the area where Cullors’ new purchase is located, “has a Black population of 1.4%.”



“She’s with her people!” Shitlock wrote of Cullors, adding a link to a story about her real estate purchase, which reportedly doxxed the BLM co-founder, despite the link not including her address.



Advertisement

“BLM is one of Big Tech’s sacred cows,” Whitlock, a worker who has burned more bridges than Joe Budden, told the Daily Mail. “I think Twitter has been looking for an excuse to de-platform me.”



The Post notes that Twitter removed the tweet and replaced it with a message saying the post “violated the Twitter Rules on private information.”



Advertisement

So now Shitlock is posting to YouTube because he’s an internet soldier or a social injustice warrior who refused to fold to Twitter’s demands that he delete the tweet.



“I’m going to play Nelson Mandela in Twitter jail,” he said.



“There’s so much hypocrisy here,” Whitlock said of Cullors, a self-described Marxist. “They want the state to own all the property, but she’s out buying property all across the country. She’s acting like a capitalist.”



Advertisement

And Shitlock is acting like an asshole, which is to say, he’s just acting normal.

