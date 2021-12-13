Correction: 12/13/2021, 8p.m. ET

An earlier version of this article stated that a representative confirmed that merch sales from the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert were not “ earmarked for charity.” However, a representative from the t he Yeezy team has since confirmed that a portion of the merch proceeds will in fact be donated.

“ The show merch (both sold at the venue and via Amazon) has always been considered as another component of the larger benefit and is being treated the exact same way with a portion of proceeds directed to supporting legal reform and community advocates including Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0 and Uptown People’s Law Center,” the rep said in a statement sent to The Root.

Well “praise God!” T hat’s good news if there ever was some! I guess it’s true what they say: charity-ness is close to godliness. (OK, so maybe that’s not exactly how that saying goes, but y’all know what I mean.) Below you’ll find the earlier version of this article and while correction has been made, my inquiry at the end still remains the same!

EARLIER:

Though ticket sales from last week’s “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert are set to go to a handful of criminal justice reform organizations, it appears proceeds from merchandise sales will not.

Per Complex, in celebration of the event, Kanye partnered up with Balenciaga’s creative director Demna to create a limited-edition line of “Free Larry Hoover” clothing that was available for purchase the day of the concert and for three days after. Both the Donda rapper and the Certified Lover Boy himself sported items from exclusive capsule during the concert, which contained everything from shirts to hoodies and denim.

But in conversation with GQ, a rep confirmed that though proceeds from the ticket sales went to orgs like Ex-Cons for Community Change, Hustle 2.0, and Uptown People’s Law Center, merchandise sales are reportedly “not being earmarked for charity.”

I mean, I guess I could understand that seeing as how ticket sales all went elsewhere. You still have to pay all the workers and security and a variety of other unseen forces that helped keep the show running smoothly. And let’s not forget Kanye’s choir. Lord knows, some of them have been going through it trying to get compensated properly for their time and service. (Oh, y’all thought we forgot about that $30 million class action suit? Nah.) So hopefully, HOPEFULLY, the merch money is making its way into the hands of the hard workers who were there that night and everyone who worked overtime to try that make that a relatively safe, tragedy free environment. (Looking at you Astroworld.)

Neither reps for Drake nor Kanye have commented on the matter but if and when we know something, trust us—you’ll know it, too. Speaking of knowing, does anybody even know if this concert really did anything to actually free Larry Hoover? Asking for a friend.