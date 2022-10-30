In February of 2020, in the wake of the Covid-19 shutdown, we were huddled around our televisions tearing up at some of the purest love in reality television, Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed.



We got to see a rare thing for reality television, a darker-skinned Black woman be loved without conflict, judgment, and comparisons. Although Cameron is a white man, he never made her race the focus of their relationship, aside from the important conversations about how their relationship could be received once in the real world.

Love is Blind season 1 was a ray of hope that it was possible for a Black woman to be chosen and loved whol ly. Of course, there are some relationships on the show that weren’t nearly as successful as the Hamilton’s, but we at least got to see them try. For example, Diamond Jack got engaged in season 1, but the relationship dramatically ended at the beginning of the couple’s trip. In season 2, we got to follow the journey of Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones who were married on the show, despite being deeply incompatible. They announced their divorce ahead of season 3.

However, there are now 3 seasons of the show on Netflix, and we have yet to see that Hamilton warm and fuzzy love again. Why is that? In the season 3 cast announcement that dropped this fall, there were at least 5 Black women introduced, with only 3 being darker skinned.

Love Is Blind Season 3 | Cast Announcement | Netflix

However, only 1 of the Black women, Raven Ross, is consistently filmed, the others fading into the background. Not only have we had fewer Black women filmed longer than the pods since season 1, but we have also barely seen diversity in the Black women over the seasons. All of the Black women that have passed the pods have been light-skinned, thin, with loose curls, which is not to make their stories less significant, but where are the curvier, darker-skinned, and 4c hair type-having, Black women?

After the first set of season 3 episodes were released Lauren tweeted her frustrations about the show. It has been revealed from the series veterans that there are more couples that get engaged outside of the ones filmed throughout the season. What if those couples had the diverse Black women we saw in the teasers? Lauren hinted that many times on the show there are couples chosen solely for the entertainment factor, we almost always know from the start who won’t make it down the aisle. So as Lauren tweeted, why doesn’t the show “force” Black women to have those relationships too, even if they may not work in the end?

We may not get the fairytale story like the Hamilton’s but it doesn’t hurt to at least see some Black women given a chance to try.

Is giving Black women the chance to be loved so hard to make happen?