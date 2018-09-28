Screenshot: Fox News

If you want to know what it’s like to get fired on your day off, ask Kevin Jackson.

The radio host and Fox News contributor was dropped by the network yesterday for a series of deeply offensive and misogynistic tweets he posted during Thursday’s marathon Senate Judiciary hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, when Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor accusing Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both teens, delivered her testimony to the committee, Jackson tweeted:

“#ChristineBlaseyFord academic problems came from her PROMISCUITY!” And “Dang girl, stop opening your legs and OPEN A BOOK!”

Not satisfied with insulting her intelligence, Jackson continued on his quest to be wronger and stronger than every other conservative on the internet.

“TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 3 women are, and we ALL know more.”

And his pièce de résistance, the bottom of his empty barrel, the brightest flame from the raging dumpster fire of his soul: a tweet saying Blasey Ford “looks rode hard and put up wet, as we say in the country.”

It was a bridge too far for even Fox News, who in this instance, would have preferred to dismiss or ignore Blasey Ford rather than attack her outright.

According to THR, Fox News said it parted ways with Jackson on Thursday evening.

“Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor,” a spokesperson told the entertainment outlet. “His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values of Fox News.”

Girl, since when?

THR writes that Jackson had “his wrist slapped” back in December when he suggested that FBI agents who don’t like President Donald Trump “might have pondered ‘an assassination attempt.’”

Jackson had no evidence for this, but then again, this was Fox News. Seems like he was just fitting in, honestly. (This was also the same man who claimed that Colin Kaepernick was funding terrorists, but there was no slap on the wrist for that baseless claim. Wonder why.)

But maybe that’s the problem. Jackson got so comfortable among the blinding, shiny whiteness he was surrounded by that he thought the same rules applied to him. That you can peddle partisan conspiracy theories and state—either implicitly or directly—that survivors of sexual assault are both not to be believed and had what’s coming for them.



Kevin, sir. You thought wrong.

Still, Jackson was defiant as news of his termination trickled through Twitter last night and this morning.

That’s a great attitude to have, champ. I hear UPS is hiring.