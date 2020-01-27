When Foxes Attack: Watch Fox News Anchor Christopher Wallace Destroy Pro-Trump Pundit

Fox News anchor and moderator Chris Wallace speaks to guests and attendees during the third U.S. presidential debate on October 19, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nev. Photo : Win McNamee ( Getty Images )

Every now again miraculous things happen: It snows in Florida, I use my wife’s car and it has gas in it, and a Fox News anchor goes Hamilton on another Fox News anchor.



I know, I know. While the other two events seem reasonable, the last is just insane.

On Monday, Christopher Wallace channeled his late father Mike (the Wallaces may or may not be related to Notorious B.I.G., but the way my Google is set up…) and handed conservative contributor (which, I know, is redundant when talking about Fox News), Katie Pavlich her ass, even yelling at one point for her to get her “facts straight!”

Alright, so boom.

Fox News was running a pregame program before Trump’s defense team started up their red herring liefest when Pavlich claimed that Republicans were now contemplating hearing from former National Security Adviser John Bolton after his book was leaked to the New York Times.

Pavlich added that if the House wanted Bolton to be heard then they should’ve called him to testify in the House.

“The Senate is not the House, the House did not come with a complete case, and every impeachment beforehand, the witnesses that were called had been called in the House before being brought to the Senate,” she insisted, the Daily Beast reports. “So there are questions here about the process.”

“That’s not true, that’s not true,” Wallace interrupted, the Daily Beast notes. “They hadn’t all been called in the House, and in the Clinton impeachment, they’d been called by the general independent counsel. They had not been called by the House.”

Pavlich argued that in Clinton’s case, testimony wasn’t finished because of an “extensive Justice Department investigation,” and Wallace agreed, although he added that Pavlich’s claim “that all impeachment witnesses were previously called by the House” was wrong.

“Let me finish. Before the articles were sent to the House, the grand jury materials in the Clinton impeachment were handed to the House as part of the articles and given to the Senate,” Pavlich said, the Daily Beast reports. “They were not given after the House voted for those articles. That is the difference. The process does matter.”

This isn’t Wallace’s first rodeo, nor will it be his last. In fact, Wallace is one of the lone voices of reason on a network so wac ky that it’s President Wac ky’s favorite news network. Fox News anchor Bret Baier tried to give Wallace a chance to pitch his “final thoughts,” but the Fox News Sunday host just kept hammering that Pavlich’s statement “just isn’t true.”

“The fact of the matter was that the whistleblower information was given to the inspector general, who gave it to the Justice Department,” Wallace declared, clearly perturbed. “The Justice Department decided not to investigate, and that is why it went to the House.”

“So to say that in the Clinton investigation these people were interviewed by the House, one, they weren’t,” he continued. “And to say it wasn’t done by the Justice Department because the Justice Department refused to carry out the investigation. Get your facts straight!”

Watch Wallace’s glorious takedown here: