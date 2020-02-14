When Former Mayor 'Stop and Frisk' White Rap Battles President ‘Grab 'Em by the Pussy,’ Hilarity Ensues

Photo : BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI ( Getty Images )

Two grown-ass adult racist billionaires, without one Gucci belt between them, took to Twitter to shoot the dozens (D.C. call it joaning) or white old guy battle rap, which is basically throwing punchlines without rhyming, because they are both racist and petty AF.



President Trump called the racist former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg—who swears he’s not racist but seems to have several video clips of him spouting racist shit—a “mass of dead energy,” to which Bloomberg replied by calling Trump a “carnival barking clown.”



And, this folks, is where politics has fallen into a mashed potato vat of public embarrassment.



The president has made it a habit to joke about Bloomberg for his inability to stand on his money during debates and has nicknamed him “Mini Mike.” On Thursday he tweeted:

And this was the former mayor’s comeback:

NBC News Los Angeles notes that “In 30 minutes Trump’s tweet racked up more than 22,000 likes; Bloomberg’s was good for more than 4,000 in about 15 minutes.”

Other than being racist, Bloomberg hasn’t really done shit. He’s not been on the ballot in Iowa or New Hampshire but he has enough money to keep his name in the game by spending an unprecedented amount on ads to compete come Super Tuesday next month.

From NBC News:

A Quinnipiac Poll released Monday had Bloomberg beating Trump by 9 percentage points in a hypothetical general election match-up — the biggest lead of the six Democratic contenders in the race. The clash with the president comes as Bloomberg is taking criticism from Democrats and others on race issues in the wake of newly resurfaced comments about “stop-and-frisk” and redlining. Bloomberg has apologized for his police department’s controversial policing practice that disproportionately affected minorities, though he has not apologized specifically over 2015 remarks where he advocated putting “a lot of cops where the crime is, which means in minority neighborhoods.”

What might be the funniest part of all of this is that Trump and his cronies have tried to paint Bloomberg as a racist for the controversial stop and frisk policy that Trump thoroughly supported during its time.



