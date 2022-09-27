Can y’all buy a—damn clue? The long-running television show Wheel of Fortune has recently come under fire for televising a racist puzzle. “Rhyme Time” was the category it was featured under and the answer turned out to be:“EENIE MEENIE MINY MOE CATCH A TIGER BY THE TOE.”

The dark nursery rhyme has racist origins, where the word ‘tiger’ was swapped out for the N-word. It didn’t take long for Twitter users to call out the disturbing episode and implored Wheel of Fortune to do better, according to The Sun.

Advertisement

This is the latest controversy to follow host Pat Sajak. Earlier this month, a photo came to light of him alongside Right Side Broadcasting Network personality Bryan Glenn and Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The picture was shared on the Twitter account PatriotTakes, which according to its bio consists of “dedicated researchers monitoring and exposing right-wing extremism and other threats to democracy.”

G/O Media may get a commission Tabletop & Board Games to Play This Fall Sit down and play

With the summer over, it’s time to buckle down a prepare for our hibernation in our apartments and houses. With the colder weather on its way, outdoor fun becomes rather limiting, but that makes it a great time to break out a new board game with all your pals. Shop at Amazon Advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been covered previously by The Root for her hateful rhetoric and featured in “9 Political Karens Who Spew Nothing But Trash:”

“She was banned from Twitter was banned for a reason. The QAnon Queen has been famous (and not in a good way) for spewing racist, homophobic, transphobic trash online. Her tweets are polluted with spreading COVID-19 misinformation, boasting about participating in the insurrection and accusing trans people of buying up the tampons. She’s been openly and repeatedly racist while simultaneously insisting the party she belongs to is not. Greene been the model conservative, standing hatefully against anything associated with the Left.”

Advertisement

Fans may be shocked by these revelations, but when it comes to politics and certain white celebrities it is par for the course.