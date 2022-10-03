If you spend enough time on TikTok, you’re bound to find plenty of experts (real and wannabe) offering their advice on the latest skincare and beauty trends. And for every good tip, there are just as many weird ones. Who can’t forget tampons as nail polish remover and lube as a makeup primer?



These days, one of the latest trends that seems to have the app buzzing is skin cycling. And although lots of people are talking about it, recognition for coming up with the term for the four-night routine is credited to New York-based dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe. “Skin cycling is a deliberate and strategic way to bring your nighttime skincare routine to the next level,” she says.

How Does it Work?

According to Dr. Bowe, night one of your skin cycling routine should consist of exfoliation to remove dead skin cells. Night two is for retinoids, which can unclog pores, reduce acne and treat hyperpigmentation and wrinkles. Nights three and four should be used for recovery, giving your skin a break before starting the process all over again.

Advertisement

What’s the Point?

In the quest for skin that doesn’t need a filter, it can be tempting to use your entire collection of products as often as possible. But Dr. Bowe says that overuse of some skincare products can actually do more harm than good. She says the skin cycling routine can help you get the most out of your products and prevent irritation from daily use.

But Does it Work for Black Skin?

It’s no secret that all skin care tips aren’t created equal. What goes viral isn’t always necessarily meant for us, if you know what I mean. But skin cycling seems to be getting the thumbs up from Black users online as well. TikToker steviemstarks raves about how bright her skin looks since she’s been cycling. And _tamikanicole_ dedicated a post to sharing her favorite skin cycling products.

Advertisement

Dr. Bowe says skin cycling can work for anyone, but suggests people find the routine that works best for them. “The beauty of skin cycling is that you can adjust your cycling schedule to meet your skin where it is,” she says.