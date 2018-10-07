Every time we hear the name Christopher Columbus, we can’t help but wonder: “What will be stolen next.”



The term “columbusing” has been around for a minute. “Columbusing” is when a person—often a white person, let’s be real—or a set of people believes that they discovered something that isn’t new. The term is a close cousin to cultural appropriation, which is all about the dominant culture taking from the minority culture.

Throughout history, we’ve seen some columbusing-ass folks.



White people have columbused aspects of black womanhood, gangster culture (which was popularized by black rappers of the 1990's) and even whole-ass holidays.



So, let’s unpack this together. See the entire video above.