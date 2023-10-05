Whatcha Say? Singer Jason Derulo at the Center of Shocking New Lawsuit

It looks like legal troubles are brewing for singer Jason Derulo as he’s been named at the center of a new sexual harassment lawsuit on Thursday.

According to legal documents, plaintiff and up-and-coming artist Emaza Gibson is alleging sexual harassment, intimidation and violence, illegal retaliatory termination, breach of contract and more against the “Talk Dirty” singer. The complaint was also filed against his manager Frank Harris, Atlantic Recording Corporation, Future History, Inc., and Radio Corporation of America (RCA Records). Derulo is the co-founder and principal of Future and a supervising agent at Atlantic. Future is a joint venture between RCA, Derulo and Harris.

Gibson was brought onto Derulo’s record label under the guise jumpstarting her music career and making multiple albums together in November 2021, but the relationship allegedly turned into one that included “threats of violence, unwanted and illegal sexual harassment, pressuring her to drink and have sex with him.” In her complaint, she names numerous instances where Derulo allegedly made inappropriate comments, became aggressive and verbally hostile, and nearly became physically violent with her for being late to a studio session.

She also alleged that she was told early on that in order to succeed “in this business,” she would have to essentially pay for play sexually.

“While recording music, DERULO informed Plaintiff that if she wanted to be successful in the ‘this business’ (aka, the music industry), Plaintiff [Gibson] would be required to partake in ‘goat skin and fish scales,’ which is a Haitian reference referring to conducting sex rituals, sacrificing a goat, goat blood and doing cocaine,’” the lawsuit reads. “The manner and timing of such a statement meant that DERULO was demanding sexual acts from Plaintiff in order for DERULO to fulfill his role as her mentor, supervisor and musical collaborator. This explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for-success was reinforced through DERULO’s subsequent behavior.”

Gibson alleges that she informed Harris, Future and Atlantic of Derulo’s “sexually, emotionally and physically inappropriate behavior,” but that no action was done on her behalf. Instead, she alleges her contract was terminated in retaliation. As a result of Derulo’s, Atlantic’s, Future History and Harris’ conduct, Gibson says she required “medical intervention for breakdowns, weight loss, insomnia, mood swings, hopelessness, loss of motivation, betrayal, feelings of betrayal and deception.” She also had to allegedly seek mental health treatment where she received a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder.

She’s seeking damages for unpaid wages, loss of earnings, deferred compensation, other employment benefits, emotional distress, punitive damages and more.

Derulo has yet to respond to the suit.

In a statement responding to the suit, Gibson’s attorner Ron Zambrano said: