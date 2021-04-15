What the Hell Is Up With Fox News? Geraldo Rivera and Former Cop Get Into Fuss Fight Over Daunte Wright’s Death

Screenshot : YouTube (Fox News)

If there was one place that lovers of cops who kill unarmed Black people could go and rejoice with their people it should be Fox News, and even that is becoming less of a sacred space.



The wheels in the tricycle of evil aligned as Geraldo Rivera and Dan Bongino faced off on Sean Hannity’s show and ended up in a full-on fuss fight, which is the equivalent of the head of the Klans Aren’t Racist Enough Now Skinhead (or KARENS) facing off against a former journalist with a really stupid mustache.



Bongo (or whatever the fuck that guy’s name is) was on his cop shit where he starts everything with “You want to know what I love more tha n smothering my naked self in unsalted butter and then rolling around on the American flag? Police!” He claimed that he’d “been to too many cop funerals to even think about,” Mediaite reports.



To which Porn Stache got all bothered, calling out Bongo’s start as fucked up considering they were talking about the police killing of Daunte Wright, an unarmed Black man killed by Minnesota police.



Stachio claimed the police acted recklessly and the taser should be “the first weapon of choice for a cop.”



Bongo then punched Stache in the man-ovaries noting, “I don’t even know how to respond to that. Give me a second to digest the stupidity of that.”



“How about responding with facts?” Rivera said. “You’re nothing but a name-caller! You’re a cheap shot artist!”



Bongo shot back, “There’s a big difference between reporting on a baseball game and playing it, Geraldo. You’ve never worn a badge, period. Not interested in your reporting on it, because reporters deal with facts, and you brought the race card into it the other night when we had this debate, despite having no facts to back that up.”



Rivera brought up data showing “Blacks are twice as likely to be shot by cops as whites” and asked, “How about that fact?”



WTF is Geraldo doing? This is Fox News, goddammit! We don’t come here to learn about systemic racism and the unfair treatment of Blacks by police. He’s going off the fucking rails here. Quick Bongo, make something up.



“They did an actual study on police contacts and found no systemic racism,” Bongo responded.



Bingo Bango Bongo!



Then the shitshow really went full colostomy bag:



From Mediaite:



“I know more than you! What do you know?” Rivera cried. “What, did you have a ten-minute career as a cop? You’ve been running for office for the last 20 years.” “Take a Valium,” Bongino said. “You’ve really gotta pipe down. My gosh, you’re a 70-year-old man!” He argued Rivera’s argument is flat-out wrong and told him, “Maybe a little bit of humble pie. Back off. Stop telling everyone about your great reporting. Deal with facts, and realize you don’t know what you think you know. You just know what you think you reported on.” An exasperated Rivera said, “What Dan Bongino does is make me the issue. Is anything he has just said — is it useful on this topic?” He said he condemns riots, but went on to say, “What we need to do is assure a very restive public that cops aren’t out to get them. We have to reassure the Black mothers.”

Bongo wasn’t done. He came for Stache-Face again, claiming that he’s pushing “a race narrative with no data to back it up at all.”



“You only accept facts that you agree with,” Rivera said.



“If there was a plague of police officers hunting Black men down at night, then — I don’t understand, if that’s happening, where is the massive body count?” Bongo asked.



Geraldo then shouted, “This man is why they have that rage. This man with his baloney. This is baloney!”



“He’s injecting race into the argument because he has nothing else!” Bongo said.



Bongo then said Stache wanted to “see the country burn,” to which Stache shouted, “I want to see the country burn?! You son of a bitch! I want to see the country burn, you punk?! You’re nothing but a punk!”



I miss the old Fox News, where we could all agree that racism didn’t exist and white supremacy wasn’t a thing.

