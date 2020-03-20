What the Hell Is That Mysterious Countdown on Donald Glover's Website About?

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Image )

I completely understand that it’s now en vogue to heap praise upon Donald Glover’s musical offerings, but once upon a time, there were people like myself who were singing his praises and banging that drum to no avail. (Go listen to 2010’s “Do Ya Like” and thank me later.)

But now that Glover has catapulted into a household name—as well as a Grammy Award-winning artist—when he does things like release a surprise project, like he did last weekend with Donald Glover Presents, only to remove it shortly after, people take notice.

While those of us who missed out—myself included—have spent the days since lamenting the opportunity to revisit previously released records like “Algorythm” and “Feels Like Summer,” it’s quite possible that we could all be in for a treat this weekend. Because if you check out donaldgloverpresents.com, there’s a mysterious countdown that ends on Sunday at midnight.

I’m not saying it’s the same album he “leaked” a week ago, but if it is, it’d be a welcome surprise. Outside of 2018’s “This Is America,” his musical output since has been scarce. And with #ThatRona providing each of us with nothing but idle time, it’s the opportune moment to deliver a generous offering of new music.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed.

