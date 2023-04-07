What Happened in Tennessee Is Bigger Than Two Lawmakers

In a move that shocked the nation on Thursday , Tennessee lawmakers voted to expel two Black state representatives from the House of Representatives. Despite being Democratically-elected, Justin J. Pearson and Justin Jones can no longer serve in the statehouse, effectively disenfranchising the tens of thousands of people who voted for them.

The firestorm in Tennessee began after the lawmakers joined a gun regulation protest at the Capitol in the wake of a horrific school shooting in Nashville. A vote over whether “The Tennessee Three” should be allowed to remain in office ended with two lawmakers expelled. However, Representative Gloria Johnson, who is white and also participated in the protest, was allowed to keep her seat. This raised obvious questions about racism. It’s also worth noting that Pearson’s district is 31 percent Black and Jones’ district is 61 percent Black, which means that the decision disproportionately disenfranchised Black voters.

In order to unpack what this all means for Tennessee, Black voters, and the nation as a whole, The Root sat down with Ohio State University Professor Hasan Kwame Jeffries.

What Does This Mean f or Black People i n Tennessee?

Jeffries says that as disturbing as the decision to remove these democratically-elected lawmakers from the statehouse is, this isn’t coming entirely out of left field.

“I was shocked but not surprised,” Jeffries told The Root, who teaches race and history. “Because of the trajectory of GOP politics over the last decade and knowing the history in places like Tennessee dating back to the R econstruction E ra.”

During the R econstruction E ra, white supremacist Democrats would use similar tactics to expel Black lawmakers who’d briefly gained political power after the C ivil W ar, Jeffries explained. Today, GOP lawmakers have typically used more subtle ways—like gerrymandering— to disenfranchise Black Americans and other marginalized groups, he says.

“It’s not like African Americans haven’t been effectively disenfranchised,” Jeffries said . “The difference is they’re taking it to the next level and saying we’re not even gonna pretend as though you have a voice, right? We’re just going to completely say you do not have one, and we do not care.”

Republicans Are Likely t o Use t he Tennessee Playbook

The obvious next concern is whether other Republican led-state legislatures will take note of what happened in Tennessee. According to Jeffries, we’re justified in being worried.

“I can guarantee you that we will see something similar in similar places going forward,” he said . “T hat is a bad precedent.”

Whether it’s anti-Democratic measures to ban women’s rights, decrease voting rights, or censor what can be taught in schools, “when one red state does it, the others will follow,” Jeffries said .

He also noted that t he laws in Tennessee are not unique, and we could see this being done on a national scale . “Don’t be surprised if we see this when you have either Black legislators or progressive legislators trying to amplify their voice,” he said . “In one way or another, rules will be used to silence them.”