Our F orever P resident Barac k Obama, who abandoned foreign policy in order to drop podcasts, curate playlists, and launch a cinematic universe that would put Marvel’s to shame, is now a strategic partner and minority owner of NBA Africa because of course, he is.



Advertisement

NBA.com reports that his new role will “help advance the league’s social responsibility efforts across the continent, including programs dedicated to supporting gender equality, and economic inclusion.” Additionally, his minority stake in the blossoming league will be used to fund Obama Foundation youth and leadership programs across Africa.

“The NBA has always been a great ambassador for the United States—using the game to create deeper connections around the world, and in Africa, basketball has the power to promote opportunity, wellness, equality, and empowerment across the continent,” Obama said in a statement. “By investing in communities, promoting gender equality, and cultivating the love of the game of basketball, I believe that NBA Africa can make a difference for so many of Africa’s young people. I’ve been impressed by the league’s commitment to Africa, including the leadership shown by so many African players who want to give back to their own countries and communities. That’s why I’m proud to join the team at NBA Africa and look forward to a partnership that benefits the youth of so many countries.”

While the terms of Obama’s equity stake were not disclosed, the man we still wish was president joins former NBA stars Grant Hill, Dikembe Mutombo, Joakim Noah, and others in increasing access to basketball and the NBA in Africa through social responsibility, corporate partnerships, and other initiatives.

“We are honored that President Obama has become a strategic partner in NBA Africa and will support our wide-ranging efforts to grow the game of basketball on the continent,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “In addition to his well-documented love for basketball, President Obama has a firm belief in Africa’s potential and the enormous growth opportunities that exist through sports. NBA Africa will benefit tremendously from his engagement.”

Considering Obama’s well-documented love affair with all things basketball, this sounds like a marriage that will stand the test of time—much like the one he already has with our forever f irst l ady, Michelle.

Advertisement



