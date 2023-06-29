Inside Daniel Penny's Indictment In The Subway Chokehold Case?

Daniel Penny pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court in a case that has captured national attention. The former marine was caught on camera choking Jordan Neely, a Black unhoused man, to death on a Manhattan subway car. While many news stories have focused on Penny pleading not guilty, there was a separate development in the case.

On Wednesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg officially announced Neely’s indictment, ending any speculation about the current charges. So what does the information inside of the grand jury indictment tell us about the case?

What Was Inside The Indictment?

Although the indictment is sparse on details (it’s all of two pages long), former San Francisco Prosecutor Paul Henderson says there are things we can learn from it about the case. Namely, Henderson points to the grand jury’s decision to charge Penny with manslaughter in the second degree and criminally negligent homicide, which carry sentences of up to 15 and 4 years, respectively.

“You typically get charges like that with an imperfect self-defense,” explains Henderson. “So in self-defense cases, you’re allowed to defend yourself, but you’re only allowed to defend yourself to meet the aggression or the action of the [other] party, and you cannot exceed it.”

In a public statement announcing the indictment, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office contends that Penny continued to choke Neely minutes after he passed out. In New York criminal law, there is no stand-your-ground law when it comes to self-defense, which means that Penny had a duty to retreat, he says. From all accounts, there’s no evidence that Neely actually physically assaulted anyone on the train. The notion that he posed a threat is still an open question. But even if Neely was a threat, Henderson says what really matters is what Penny, an ex-marine trained in lethal force, did after Neely passed out.

“At some point, Jordan passes out. In the moment that he passed out, he is no longer a threat, presuming that the threat was real in the first place,” says Henderson. “What happened between then and the time that Jordan [died] is an imperfect defense to self-defense, and that’s the [second-degree] manslaughter.”

Why Does It Matter That a Grand Jury Brought The Charges?

The fact that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg relied on a grand jury to decide on the charges, in this case, is also relevant, says Henderson. “Prosecution always has the discretion to charge independently,” he says. “The fact that they subjectively choose when to use a grand jury means something.”

Although it can be difficult to know exactly what led to the decision to go to a grand jury, there are typically a few reasons why a prosecutor relies on one, says Henderson. “It typically means you’re unsure you have a valid case; you’re unsure what public opinion may or may not be. It could be, it’s a complicated issue, and you want to see how the grand jury would receive the information or the evidence or all of the above.”

In this case, Henderson suspects that complicated public opinion over the case could be the reason the District Attorney’s office decided to lean on a grand jury. Many people are expressing frustration with issues like homelessness, mental health issues, substance abuse in big cities, and perceived threats to public safety, which this case touches on, says Henderson. Race is another factor that could have influenced the district attorney’s decision to be more cautious in this case.

“I think we have a problem in this country interpreting or evaluating the presumed rights of White America when encountering unarmed black men,” he says. “And we’ve seen this over and over not just with law enforcement but folks acting on behalf...of a law enforcement agency without authority. And this is the Trayvon Martin conversation. This is the Ahmad Aubrey conversation, and now we have the same situation here in a subway in New York.”