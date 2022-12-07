New York Yankees fans can all let out a sigh of relief now. Your light skin king, Arson, I mean Aaron Judge is back in the Bronx, thanks to a new contract.

On Wednesday, Judge and the Yankees agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract making him one of the highest-paid athletes in professional American sports, according to The Athletic.

Before this past season, Judge bet on himself and turned down an eight-year, $230.5 million contract extension. The All-Star right fielder went on to have one of the greatest seasons in the history of the sport, hitting an American League record 62 home runs and taking home AL MVP. His bet paid off and the 27-time World Series champs finally folded, thanks to some competition from the San Francisco Giants.

So instead of breaking down what this means for Judge, the Yankees and the rest of the MLB, The Root thought it would be much more interesting to think of all the things Judge could possibly buy with his new $360 million contract:

1.) 360 million slices of New York Pizza

Walking down almost any street in the city of New York, you can find a myriad of shops that sell pizza for $1 a slice. With his new contract, he could literally buy enough slices of pizza to feed the entire United States population (331.9 million) and still have plenty left over.

2.) The world’s most expensive penthouse

If Judge is looking for a new spot to live in, he should look no further than Central Park. To no surprise, the world’s most expensive apartment is also in New York City and is worth a whopping $260 million, according to Entrepreneur.com. The penthouse is on top of Central Park Tower and is the highest in the city of dreams. If Judge were to spend his entire contract on this penthouse, he’d still have $100 million left. That’s more than you and I will ever make in our lifetime.

3.) More than 130,000,000 rides from Jay-Z’s new casino to Yankee Stadium

I don’t know if Judge is a gambling man, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he finds himself at Jay-Z’s new casino in T imes S quare a lot. And if he finds himself in the casino just before a game, don’t worry: he can buy more than 130,000,000 rides from Times Square to Yankee S tadium. Just take the D train from Uptown to Norwood-205 St and you’ll get there in about 30 minutes.

4.) 3.1 million tickets to a Broadway show

Judge strikes me as the kinda guy who enjoys the more creative side of life, so if he wants to take in a show on Broadway with friends, family or a significant other, he won’t have to worry about getting a ticket. According to statista.com, the average admission to a Broadway show in New York is about $113.29. With Judge’s contract, that’ll get him over 3.1 million tickets.

5.) Pretty much anything he wants

Judge probably won’t buy this much, but with this new contract, there’s almost no limit to what the AL MVP can acquire in the United States if he wants it. I’m sure the only thing he wishes he could buy, but he can’t, is a World Series Championship— which the Yankees haven’t achieved since 2009.