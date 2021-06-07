West Virginia Turncoat Joe Manchin Continues to Blow Up Biden's Agenda from the Inside

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin showing how many times he plans to vote with Democrats. Photo : Greg Nash ( Getty Images )

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is a Democrat in name only. For years, he’s prided himself as a “moderate conservative,” which is just another way of saying Republican-lite— or asshole.



With the Senate wound tighter than gnat booty, Manchin prides himself as the belle of the ball, knowing that he becomes the swing vote in a 50-50 Senate. So what does Manchin do? Well he does what any fake Democrat from the racist state of West Virginia would do. He holds Democrats over a barrel and laughs triumphantly right before he pushes them into the river.



On Sunday, Manchin noted that he does not support the For the People Act. He didn’t just vote against the bill, known as H.R. 1 and S. 1, which “calls for sweeping election reform, including restrictions to partisan gerrymandering in congressional districts, greater transparency in campaign financing, and an expansion of early and absentee voting.”



Manchin just achy- breaky heart’d all over the president’s signature piece of legislation and ensured that Democrats can stop even thinking about passing anything worth a damn until 2022.



And let me also add this: Joe Manchin is racist AF. That is not speculation or hyperbole. Anyone who doesn’t want to see Black folks vote and would go against a bill that would combat major changes to voting rights to prevent Black people from voting is racist and supports white supremacist ideology.



This was a moment for Manchin to help combat the restrictive and unprecedented and completely fucked up voting laws enacted by Republicans in an attempt to tilt the playing field in their favor and the West Virginia senator said, “Nah, I’m good, luv.”



Fuck Joe Manchin and West Virginia and anyone who sides with this bullshit. And miss me with the but...but...but...Manchin wants lawmakers to pass The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the “smaller, more targeted election reform bill that seeks to restore parts of the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act that were effectively eliminated by the Supreme Court’s decision in Shelby County v. Holder in 2013.”



From Esquire:



“The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would update the formula states and localities must use to ensure proposed voting laws do not restrict the rights of any particular group or population,” wrote Manchin in his op-ed. “I continue to engage with my Republican and Democratic colleagues about the value of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and I am encouraged by the desire from both sides to transcend partisan politics and strengthen our democracy by protecting voting rights.

I guess Manchin feels encouraged that only one Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, has signaled support for it. I guess this is Manchin’s idea of bipartisan support.



Manchin fucked us all from the inside. He’s the domestic insurgent who sat by the door, and I hope that history is unforgiving of his turncoat-ass ways.

