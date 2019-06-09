Photo: West Point

The remains of the cadet killed in a vehicle accident near a West Point training site have been identified, according to CNN.



22-year-old Christopher J. Morgan of West Orange, N.J. “dude due to injuries sustained from a a military vehicle accident at a training area,” the military academy announced last Friday. Two soldiers and 19 other cadets were injured in the rollover accident.

According to West Point spokesperson Lt. Col Christopher Ophardt, the cadets from the class of 2020 were headed to a land navigation course to do a map reading exercise.

“Cadet Morgan was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets and will be missed by all,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, the superintendent of the US Military Academy at West Point in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Morgan family.”

Advertisement

Morgan, a Law and Legal Studies major and a standout wrestler, was recruited for his exploits on the mat.

“We are devastated by the news of Chris’ passing. He was a talented, hardworking, and determined athlete who loved his sport,” said Army West Point Wrestling Coach Kevin Ward. “Chris had an infectious personality with a smile big enough to fill any room, and a heart big enough to love everyone around him. He made everyone around him better and he will be greatly missed.”

Trump, in Europe observing the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the invasion of Normandy, France by the allied forces, tweeted his condolences.