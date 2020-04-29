Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
'We're Out Here Risking Our Lives So That They Can Eat': The Realities Of Being An Essential Worker During COVID-19

Jessica Moulite
While many around the globe settle more and more into a life that involves working from home, there’s a certain group of people who aren’t: essential workers.

In the United States, the face of our essential workforce is overwhelmingly black with research showing that black folks are more likely to be considered essential workers than their racial and ethnic counterparts.

Three essential workers in Los Angeles open up about whether they’re receiving hazard pay or not, what working during the COVID-19 pandemic has been like for them, what they want their government officials to know and more in the video above.

Jessica Moulite

Jessica Moulite is a Video Producer for The Root. She loves telling stories people often times can't tell themselves—and Oprah. She's probably watching Black 90s reruns.

