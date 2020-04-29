'We're Out Here Risking Our Lives So That They Can Eat': The Realities Of Being An Essential Worker During COVID-19

While many around the globe settle more and more into a life that involves working from home, there’s a certain group of people who aren’t: essential workers.

In the United States, the face of our essential workforce is overwhelmingly black with r esearch showing that black folks are more likely to be considered essential workers than their racial and ethnic counterparts.

Three essential workers in Los Angeles open up about whether they’re receiving hazard pay or not, what working during the COVID-19 pandemic has been like for them, what they want their government officials to know and more in the video above.