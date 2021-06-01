We Outside! This Summer, We Have the Chance to Experience Club Quarantine in Person With D-Nice

DJ D-Nice attends MusiCares: Music On A Mission Online Celebration and Fundraiser during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards on March 12, 2021. Photo : Arturo Holmes ( Getty Images )

Hey outside, we’re coming for you! After a year and some change in a lockdown, several cities in the U.S. are opening up their doors to “normal”—whatever that is. Though we have no idea if there will be a uniform protocol on the mask mandate for unvaccinated people (I’ve heard of some venues checking vaccine cards at awards show after parties, but this isn’t a widespread practice!), it looks like the eagerness to fully experience the exterior is palpable.

That’s why it’s such a big-ass deal that D-Nice announced on Tuesday that his popular Club Quarantine series is venturing outdoors—the Hollywood Bowl, to be exact.

“It’s beautiful to see that during a dark time, we’ve all found ways to stay connected virtually,” D-Nice wrote on his Instagram page. “Thanks to IG, we’ve spent the last 15 months dancing together from the comfort of our homes. Today, I’m excited to announce that on August 29 , we will get to dance together in real life.”



Count ‘em—15 months! And since we talk about “Team No Sleep” within the entertainment industry here at The Root (the Issas, Avas, etc.), we might as well add D-Nice to the club (heh). Name one night that you didn’t see D-Nice going live on Instagram since Club Quarantine began. I’ll wait!



So communing together in person after we’ve collectively experienced the virtual connection will be something special, indeed. The energy will be unmatched.



The show will be hosted by Chris Spencer and Donnie Wahlberg. The lineup so far is already pretty damn stacked—Isley Brothers, Common, Trey Songz, Sheila E, Deborah Cox, Amerie, Carl Thomas, Kiana Ledé, Erica Campbell and more to come. The pure nostalgia that will ensue from this?! OMG. And just imagine the talent they’re possibly holding out on, just ready to shake the table.



“I imagined this being the first CQ Live and we all manifested it together,” D-Nice continued. “Thanks to the CQ community for keeping me inspired. Thanks to all of the artists that believed in the vision. Thanks to teams at Live Nation Urban, Hollywood Bowl, LA Phil and BrandNice for getting it done. Music saves lives.”

Tickets for Club Quarantine: Live at the Hollywood Bowl are now on sale at HollywoodBowl.com.