We Need to Talk About Snoop Dogg Shufflin’ For White Folks at the Winter Olympics…

The White Olympics (and I don’t call it that because everything is covered in snow) are finally over. I couldn’t tell you who topped the medal count and I don’t care who edged out whom for hockey gold. But after hours of watching people voluntarily hurl themselves down icy cliffs in the name of national pride, I have only one question: Do we need to take away Snoop Dogg’s Black Card?

Before he was the world’s most unlikely Olympic torchbearer, Snoop was Long Beach’s favorite problem child. He somehow parlayed his 1990s rap career and beating a murder indictment into becoming Martha Stewart’s bestie. But to do that the man had to, and there is no easy way to say this, completely sell out.

Some of y’all are too young to remember this, but in the 90s selling out was not just a bad thing. It was one of the worst things one could do in Hip Hop.

Back when keeping it real was a personality trait and people wore thugged out Bugs Bunny T-shirts, the Rap Police were pocket watching artists to make sure they never got a corporate check. One minute you’re a local hero; the next you’re MC Hammer, ostracized from the culture because you did high kicks for a Pepsi commercial.

In those days securing the bag was a betrayal. And the moment a rapper touched a pop hook or a shiny suit many in the culture declared them compromised.

But if we’re being honest, rap music has always been about getting paid. There were some who followed the lead of Chuck D and KRS-One, pushing back against the idea of rappers sitting comfortably in the pockets of corporate executives. But white teens in the suburbs are the biggest consumers of Hip-Hop, and Black artists have exploited that for decades. We don’t call Kendrick or Dr. Dre a sellout because they performed at the Super Bowl’s halftime show. Those men secured the bag, and we applauded them.

But what Snoop is up to is more than paper chasing. There’s a difference between securing the bag and endorsing a system that’s squeezing your people. He is steppin’ and fetchin’ for white folks on prime-time television. All while wearing an American flag puffer coat.

Mr. Calvin Broadus (Snoop’s government name) has been fluttering his eyes at President Donald Trump for years. Therefore, it is no surprise that he’s caping for America while nearly every other Black American with any sense is busy criticizing both the country and the man behind the Resolute Desk.

It doesn’t matter that Snoop is being paid well for his Olympic shenanigans, nor do I care about Black representation on the world stage during Black History Month. America is in turmoil. Black America is in crisis. And instead of using his platform to bring attention to the many issues facing Black people this country, Snoop is C-walking on national television draped in the American flag.

Should we revoke Snoop’s Black Card? Yes. In fact, he should have lost it the moment he performed at Trump’s second inauguration.