We Must Protect Kamala: Man Arrested Outside Vice President Residence Had Rifle and a Lot of Ammunition

President Joe Biden is old.



Not, “I forgot my wallet in the house” old, but “I forget where the house is” old.



As such America only has one hope left: Vice President Kamala Harris.



Did I mention that Kamala knows the difference between the Wu-Tang Clan and Wuhan, China? She also once wore bamboo earrings and danced on the yard at Howard University. She is a national treasure, so people, especially people with guns, can’t be anywhere near where she might lay her head.



On Wednesday, the Secret Service near the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., the official residence of the vice president, arrested a man who had a gun in his car.



From NBC News:



Agents detained the man, Paul Murray, 31, as a possible suspicious person after they spotted him near the observatory around noon, D.C. Metropolitan Police said. Murray was the subject of an intelligence bulletin from Texas that circulated to police in the area. Police officers searched Murray’s car, where they found a rifle and a large amount of ammunition, police said. It was unclear why Murray was in Washington from Texas or why he was near the observatory.

But let’s be clear about what a “large amount of ammunition” actually is. According to a police report obtained by CNN, “Murray was in possession of an ‘AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines.’”



Unless there was a sale on ammunition, why in the fuck does one person need that many bullets for a weapon of war? Don’t answer that.



Thankfully, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, have not been living at the observatory as it’s been undergoing repairs.



Murray is facing charges including, “carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or a shotgun outside a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device.”

