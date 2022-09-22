We have some great news for everyone who loved watching Sister Act movies growing up!

On a recent episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg reunited with her former Sister Act co-star, Jenifer Lewis, and floated the idea of the two of them working together on Sister Act 3, which is in development.

“You know we’re still going to do that movie,” Goldberg told the Oscar-winning actress,” according to De adline. “And I’d do everything I can to work with her because she’s fun.”

Advertisement

In response, Lewis said she was “so ready” to appear in the upcoming sequel , which is being produced by Disney+.

In 1992, the original Sister Act movie was directed by Emile Ardolino and follows Deloris Wilson, a lounge singer played by Goldberg. She’s placed in a convent after entering the witness protection program. The movie made over $200 million at the box office and captured the hearts of 90s kids throughout the world, in part because of the film’s musical numbers. And as it turns out, we may have Lewis to thank for that. During the interview, Goldberg says that Lewis was the one who taught her how to sing.

G/O Media may get a commission 40% Off Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Listen up

These are some of the best earbuds Samsung users can get and feature active noise cancelling, incredible sound quality, and a long-lasting fast-charging battery. Buy for $90 from Amazon Advertisement

“They were going to use my voice,” Lewis said. “ I told Whoopi, ‘Look, you just get in this mirror with the two of us and you just get a hairbrush and pretend that we’re 15 years old singing Gladys Knight and the Pips. ’ A nd Whoopi did it. S he sang her little booty off.”

Unfortunately, t here have been very few updates on when we’ll actually be getting the third installment of Sister Act. In 2020, Disney announced that they were looking into the film’s IP but we still have no idea who is going to appear in the final case and when. But, if the dream team of Jenifer Lewis and Whoopi Goldberg have anything to do with it, we’re sure it’ll be a hit.