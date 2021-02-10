We Can Be Anime Trash Together in This Week’s Good-Ass Games at Good-Ass Prices

Image : Square-Enix

Happy Wednesday, folks! In addition to being the best day in wrestling (we rep All Elite Wrestling in this house), it’s also the best day to play some video games. What better way to forget you have to work two more days this week than by copping some bangers?



PlayStation is doing a “ Big in Japan” sale this week which means I’m showing my anime-loving ass today, y’all. Even if you don’t like anime, these games are definitely worth playing.



Kingdom Hearts: All in One Bundle, $24.99 on PlayStation, Free with Xbox Game Pass

Full disclosure: Kingdom Hearts is my favorite gaming series of all time ever. Periodt. Metal Gear Solid is a close second, but nothing makes my emo little heart sing like these games. Also, I’m just now realizing that I have a thing for convoluted games that ride the line between sincere and corny.



If you’ve ever been curious about the Kingdom Hearts games but didn’t know where to start, this bundle is perfect. It includes all 10 games in the series, with 7 of them being playable and the other 3 being remastered cutscenes from some of the mobile and handheld games. That’s a lot of content for just over $20.

The games are action role-playing games (RPGS) that take place in a universe where Disney characters coexist with Final Fantasy characters and edgy anime boys and girls. The plot becomes increasingly convoluted, but you stay invested because the core cast of characters are compelling.

Look, I could talk for hours about why the Kingdom Hearts games mean so much to so many. Instead, I’m just going to let you watch the intro II and hope that strokes your curiosity.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, $15.99 (PlayStation)

Image : Konami

You’re probably looking at this and going “My guy, Yu-Gi-Oh!?” Yes, b, Yu-Gi-Oh!. Look, me and the homies got bored during quarantine and one day a conversation in the group chat somehow turned into “Bet you can’t see me in Yu-Gi-Oh, nigga.” Never one to back down, even when I probably should, I responded, “Aight then, bet!”



Now, since we can’t gather in person, we instead picked up Legacy of the Duelist and while I did get worked (you still owe me a rematch Don, I don’t care if you’re a new father), the game was actually pretty fun!



It’s literally just a no-frills, digital version of the card game, so don’t go in with your expectations too high . If you ever wanted to learn how to play the game, or just have some nostalgia for the franchise, this is a solid title to pick up.

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance $4.99 (Xbox)

Photo : Konami

This is a game with the word “Revengeance” in the title, and honestly that should set up your expectations. It’s a pure over-the-top action romp in the Metal Gear universe as only the folks at Platinum Games could craft.



The game takes place four years after the events of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, and sees main character Raiden working as a private security officer. When a group of terrorists kill the prime minister Raiden was tasked with guarding, he goes on a quest for, uh, revengeance against the people responsible.



I fucking love this game, y’all. It’s simply so ridiculous and it owns that shit. Despite being 8 years old this month, the game can still go toe- to- toe with any action game being put out now. Like, Dark Souls is cool but, y’all, you can sword fight a giant robot in this game. In fact, the game opens with you sword f ighting a giant robot! What more do you people want!?



Oh, and if you’re like “but I never played any of the other Metal Gear games” no worries! It’s a fairly self-contained game that doesn’t extensively call back to events in the prior titles.



Well that does it for me today. PlayStation still has its critics choice sale going on, and Xbox has both a 2K publisher sale as well as a Lunar New Year sale. I truly appreciate you good folks opening your hearts today and allowing me to fill it with Mickey Mouse, Yu-Gi-Oh cards, and a game with a surprisingly prescient portrayal of Republican politics.



As always stay safe, wash your hands, wear a mask, and play more video games.

