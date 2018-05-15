Screenshot: KRON TV

When it comes to internet sleuths and social media, they’re bound to uncover your identity, especially if you’re involved in some bullshit. And it seems as though the Oakland, Calif., cookout hater has been identified.



Last week, a then-unidentified white woman, went viral after she attempted to put a stop to a group of black people cooking out in Oakland’s Lake Merritt park by calling the police. She was so serious about getting the family to obey the no charcoal sign, not only did the woman stand around for two hours waiting for the cops to show up, another white woman, who’s married to one of the black men at the cookout, put her on blast and the video went viral.

And now the woman has been mememoralized. Forever.

Advertisement

Although it’s quite funny now, I’m sure it was anything but funny for the people involved. Thankfully the police officer who showed up didn’t escalate the situation, no matter how many white tears the woman attempted to shed. But like I wrote earlier, no one is safe from internet sleuths.

Yesterday afternoon, The Root received an anonymous tip that included a photo of a woman and her name, and stated that she was allegedly the woman involved in the park incident. So of course, we did our investigating. The photos, minus a few inches of hair, some extra pounds and grey hair, look exactly alike.

Advertisement

Although a Google search brought up a LinkedIn profile that already was deleted, it still showed her employer’s name in the search results. As with most corporate emails, it was easy to find out their email format, so we emailed the woman allegedly identified as Jennifer Shulte, who is ironically an environmental expert and advocate. A response to our first email received an out of office reply until the 15th. But by Tuesday evening, social media (particularly Twitter) was already tweeting to Stanford, her former alma mater.

Since today is the 15th, we figured we’d email again, just to see if she was back and wanted to give a statement or her side of the story, but this is what we received back:

553 Sorry, your email address has been blacklisted. Please contact Environmental Resources Management Limited to have yourself removed.

Advertisement

Since the original email was now blocked, we tried a second email address, and received the same out of office reply. Realistically speaking, we really didn’t expect a response, because people are cowards, but one would have been nice just to put in perspective why she felt the need to call the police on the family. But now she’s all over the internet, and will forever be known as the black people cookout hater.